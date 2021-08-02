Olympics: ‘Can we have two golds?' Barshim, Tamberi share high jump win
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Aug 2021 08:40 AM BdST Updated: 02 Aug 2021 09:14 AM BdST
Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim added Olympic gold to his list of accolades in the men's high jump in Tokyo on Sunday - and persuaded organisers to let him share it with his friend and rival, Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi.
Both Barshim, 30, and the 29-year-old Tamberi ended with jumps of 2.37 metres and had no failed attempts until they attempted to clear 2.39.
After three failures each at that height, an Olympic official first offered them a jump-off to decide the winner.
But they agreed to share the title.
"Can we have two golds?", Barshim asked him.
The official nodded, and the two athletes clasped hands and whooped for joy.
"I look at him, he looks at me, and we know it. We just look at each other and we know, that is it, it is done. There is no need," Barshim said.
"He is one of my best friends, not only on the track, but outside the track. We work together. This is a dream come true. It is the true spirit, the sportsman spirit, and we are here delivering this message."
It was also a win-win situation for the Italian, who broke his ankle days before the Rio Games in 2016.
"After my injuries I just wanted to come back, but now I have this gold, it's incredible," he said. "I dreamed of this so many times.
"I was told in 2016 just before Rio there was a risk I wouldn't be able to compete anymore. It's been a long journey."
Maksim Nedasekau of Belarus, who also cleared 2.37, took the bronze on countback.
Barshim won bronze, later upgraded to silver, at the London 2012 Games He picked up another silver in Rio four years later and then won two successive world titles in 2017 and 2019.
His personal best of 2.43m is the second-highest jump of all time, behind Cuban Javier Sotomayor's world record mark of 2.45 set in 1993.
In a high-level competition, South Korean Woo Sang-hyeok and Australian Brandon Starc, the younger brother of cricketer Mitchell, both cleared 2.35 to finish fourth and fifth.
- Belarus athlete 'safe and secure' in Tokyo
- Olympics: Barshim, Tamberi share high jump win
- F1 drivers reprimanded for not removing LGBTQ+ rights t-shirts
- Belarusian sprinter refuses to leave Tokyo
- Zverev wins gold in men’s singles
- Jacobs takes 100 metres gold
- Organisers probe drinking incident at Tokyo Olympics
- Olympics: Tokyo heat roasts outdoor athletes
- Belarusian sprinter refuses to leave Tokyo, saying she was taken to airport against her will
- Zverev of Germany wins gold in Olympic tennis men’s singles
- Italy's Jacobs takes stunning 100 metres gold
- Olympics: Tokyo heat roasts outdoor athletes amid heat-stroke risk
- Olympics: Organisers probe drinking incident as Tokyo sizzles
- Caeleb Dressel, Emma McKeon and Bobby Finke win gold in swimming’s finale
Most Read
- Vietnam surpasses Bangladesh as second biggest garment exporter
- Model Faria Mahbub Piasha arrested in Baridhara drug bust
- A love-struck man was on the verge of suicide. Then firemen stepped in
- Bangladesh logs 231 virus deaths, 14,844 cases in a day
- Bangladesh allows bus, launch services for workers as factories reopen in lockdown
- Bangladesh botches lockdown again, forces workers to cities amid deadly COVID wave
- Bangladesh plans to inoculate 10m people in eight days
- Non-factory workers return to Dhaka as govt eases restrictions
- As dengue menaces COVID-hit Bangladesh, children at greater risk
- Bangladesh to resume inoculation with AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday