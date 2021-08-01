San Marino becomes the smallest country to win an olympic medal
Victor Mather, The New York Times
Published: 01 Aug 2021 09:18 AM BdST Updated: 01 Aug 2021 09:18 AM BdST
San Marino waited 61 years for its first Olympic medal, which came Thursday. Then it waited two days for its next one.
San Marino is hardly an athletics powerhouse. Sports fans mostly know it for its forays into European soccer qualifiers, where it nearly always loses, often by scores like 9-0.
But now San Marino has a positive sporting distinction. With a population of roughly 30,000, it is the smallest country to win an Olympic medal, surpassing Bermuda (population: 70,000).
San Marino first competed at the Olympics in 1960, when a group of nine athletes in cycling, shooting and wrestling placed no higher than 16th.
In 2012, it seemed as if the tiny land had finally struck silver or bronze. In the women’s trap shooting, Alessandra Perilli finished in a three-way tie for second. Alas, she lost in a shoot-off and therefore finished in the worst of all Olympic positions, fourth.
Perilli did not win a medal in 2016 but returned this year. On Thursday, she once again made the trap shooting final, but this time she hit enough targets for a bronze medal, the first for her nation.
“During the final, when the fifth shooter went out, I thought, I don’t want to be one more time in fourth place, so I have to make it,” she said. “This is the first medal for me and for my country. We are a small country but very proud.”
On Saturday, Perilli was joined by her countryman Gian Marco Berti for the first-ever mixed-gender trap shooting team competition. The duo went one better, earning a silver medal behind Spain.
Berti is a lawyer as well as a shooter. Asked about his colleagues’ likely reaction, he replied, “Lawyers are jealous people, so they will probably not say anything about it.”
© 2021 The New York Times Company
- Japan make semis with shootout win
- Thompson-Herah leads Jamaican sweep in 100m
- Nigerian sprinter ruled out after drugs test
- France wins judo gold medal in first mixed team event
- Djokovic drops out of Olympics with injury
- US men's football team backs women in equal pay lawsuit appeal
- Turkey's Gazoz wins gold in archery
- Biles withdraws from two finals
- Japan make semis with shootout win, Spain survive late scare
- Brilliant Thompson-Herah leads Jamaican sweep in 100m
- Nigerian sprinter Okagbare out of Games after failing drugs test
- France wins judo gold medal in first mixed team event
- No medal for Djokovic for third straight Olympics
- US men's football team backs women in equal pay lawsuit appeal
Most Read
- Vietnam surpasses Bangladesh as second biggest garment exporter
- Data shows Bangladesh's average COVID vaccination rate among lowest in South Asia
- Bangladesh allows bus, launch services for workers as factories reopen in lockdown
- DGHS wants coronavirus lockdown extended across Bangladesh
- Bangladesh logs 9,369 virus cases in a day, another 218 people die
- Dhaka-bound travellers crowd ferry terminals as factories reopen in lockdown
- Shilpa Shetty moves HC to restrain publication of 'defamatory content' on social media
- Vaccinated people may spread the virus, though rarely, CDC reports
- Backstreet sales: Bangladesh arrests 11 for breaching bonded warehousing rules
- 'What's the point of lockdown?': Dhaka gets busier as pandemic curbs wear off