Italy's Jacobs takes stunning 100 metres gold
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Aug 2021 07:28 PM BdST Updated: 01 Aug 2021 07:28 PM BdST
Lamont Marcell Jacobs claimed a stunning upset victory in the Olympic 100 metres final on Sunday, becoming the first Italian to take the most coveted title in athletics and doing it with a huge European record of 9.80 seconds.
American Fred Kerley took silver in a personal best 9.84 with Canada's Andre de Grasse repeating his bronze of 2016 in 9.89.
Jacobs had fired a warning with a European record of 9.84 in the semi-finals to become the first Italian ever to make the final but in the most wide-open showdown for decades, he still seemed an outsider.
After Briton Zharnel Hughes had been disqualified for a false start, racheting up the tension, Jacobs got an explosive start and maintained his form for an incredible win.
Kerley, hoping to be the first American winner since Justin Gatlin in 2004, ran brilliantly for second, with De Grasse finishing fast in another lifetime best.
Su Bingtian won his semi-final in an Asian record 9.83 but was never in the mix and finished sixth.
- Organisers probe drinking incident at Tokyo Olympics
- Olympics: Tokyo heat roasts outdoor athletes
- Swimming: Dressel, McKeon, Finke win gold
- Olympics’ first openly transgender woman stokes debate on fairness
- Jamaica sweep 100m podium, Djokovic leaves with nothing
- Simone Biles withdraws from event final for floor exercise
- San Marino becomes the smallest country to win an olympic medal
- Japan make semis with shootout win
- Olympics: Tokyo heat roasts outdoor athletes amid heat-stroke risk
- Olympics: Organisers probe drinking incident as Tokyo sizzles
- Caeleb Dressel, Emma McKeon and Bobby Finke win gold in swimming’s finale
- Olympics’ first openly transgender woman stokes debate on fairness
- Olympics: Jamaica sweep 100m podium, Djokovic leaves with nothing
- Gymnastics: Simone Biles withdraws from event final for floor exercise at Tokyo 2020
Most Read
- Vietnam surpasses Bangladesh as second biggest garment exporter
- Bangladesh allows bus, launch services for workers as factories reopen in lockdown
- Bangladesh botches lockdown again, forces workers to cities amid deadly COVID wave
- 'What's the point of lockdown?': Dhaka gets busier as pandemic curbs wear off
- Turkish wildfire leaves charred home and ashes, as blazes continue
- Body of Reuters photographer was mutilated in Taliban custody, officials say
- DGHS wants coronavirus lockdown extended across Bangladesh
- Shilpa Shetty moves HC to restrain publication of 'defamatory content' on social media
- A love-struck man was on the verge of suicide. Then firemen stepped in
- UK prime minister Johnson and wife expecting another baby: media