No medal for Djokovic for third straight Olympics
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Jul 2021 04:42 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2021 04:42 PM BdST
World number one and 20-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will leave the Olympics without a medal for the third Games in succession after pulling out of Saturday's mixed doubles final with a shoulder injury.
The Serbian, who won a singles bronze in Beijing in 2008 but failed to earn a podium place at the London, Rio and now Tokyo, withdrew from the mixed doubles bronze medal match minutes after his defeat by Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the singles bronze medal match.
Djokovic lost to Germany's Alexander Zverev on Friday in the singles semi-finals, ending his hopes of this year winning a 'Golden Slam', which is Olympic gold and all four Grand Slams.
His withdrawal from the mixed doubles means Ash Barty and John Peers bag a bronze medal for Australia.
More stories
- Archery-Turkey's Gazoz wins gold
- Biles withdraws from two finals
- Female sprinters take the spotlight at Tokyo Games
- Super League trio to carry on with breakaway project
- Djokovic's Golden Slam dreams dashed
- Tokyo Olympics: 3 more US medals and doping accusations
- The 100m has always been the main event
- Carey's captaincy was outstanding: Langer
Recent Stories
- No medal for Djokovic for third straight Olympics
- US men's football team backs women in equal pay lawsuit appeal
- Archery-World champion Ellison knocked out as Turkey's Gazoz wins gold
- Biles withdraws from two finals, Ledecky and Dressel light up the pool
- Female sprinters take the spotlight at Tokyo’s ‘superfast’ track
- Super League trio to carry on with breakaway project after court decision
Opinion
Most Read
- Shilpa Shetty moves HC to restrain publication of 'defamatory content' on social media
- DGHS wants coronavirus lockdown extended across Bangladesh
- Bangladesh allows factories to reopen on Aug 1 amid virus lockdown
- Remanded for ‘disinformation campaign’, Helena Jahangir faces a string of charges
- Bangladesh-origin British MP Apsana cleared of housing fraud charges
- Bangladesh resumes crab exports to China after 9-month pandemic hiatus
- Data shows Bangladesh's average COVID vaccination rate among lowest in South Asia
- Ali Ashraf, a lawmaker from Cumilla and former deputy speaker, dies at 74
- Dhaka-bound travellers crowd ferry terminals as factories reopen in lockdown
- Vaccinated people may spread the virus, though rarely, CDC reports