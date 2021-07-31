Brilliant Thompson-Herah leads Jamaican sweep in 100m
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Jul 2021 07:47 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2021 07:47 PM BdST
Defending champion Elaine Thompson-Herah led home a Jamaican clean sweep in the Olympic women's 100 metres final on Saturday, posting an amazing 10.61 seconds to become the second-fastest woman in history.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who had been seeking a third gold in the event, took silver in 10.74 with Shericka Jackson third in 10.76 at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.
Thompson-Herah's Olympic record time has been beaten only by Florence Griffith-Joyner's 1988 world record of 10.49 - though the American also ran a 10.61.
Fraser-Pryce, 34, took time away from the sport to have a baby but arrived in Tokyo on the back of a sizzling 10.63 run - the fastest time this year.
She started the race strongly, nosing ahead of the field but Thompson-Herah caught up and after the pair raced neck and neck it was the latter who surged ahead with about 40 metres remaining.
Thompson-Herah, wearing a glittering headband, started celebrating before she crossed the line with her left hand raised and she continued her sprint for some distance before lying on the track in jubilation.
The organisers added to the mood of the evening by switching off the lights and lighting up the 100m stretch of the track before introducing the eight sprinters, and six of them finished in under 11 seconds in a blistering race.
Fraser-Pryce, who was looking to add to her 100m wins in 2008 and 2012, had clocked 10.73 to top the semi-final time lists but was unable to improve on that mark.
Jamaica also swept the women's 100 metres medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
- Japan make semis with shootout win
- Thompson-Herah leads Jamaican sweep in 100m
- Nigerian sprinter ruled out after drugs test
- France wins judo gold medal in first mixed team event
- Djokovic drops out of Olympics with injury
- US men's football team backs women in equal pay lawsuit appeal
- Turkey's Gazoz wins gold in archery
- Biles withdraws from two finals
- Nigerian sprinter Okagbare out of Games after failing drugs test
- France wins judo gold medal in first mixed team event
- No medal for Djokovic for third straight Olympics
- US men's football team backs women in equal pay lawsuit appeal
- Archery-World champion Ellison knocked out as Turkey's Gazoz wins gold
- Biles withdraws from two finals, Ledecky and Dressel light up the pool
Most Read
- DGHS wants coronavirus lockdown extended across Bangladesh
- Shilpa Shetty moves HC to restrain publication of 'defamatory content' on social media
- Remanded for ‘disinformation campaign’, Helena Jahangir faces a string of charges
- Data shows Bangladesh's average COVID vaccination rate among lowest in South Asia
- Bangladesh resumes crab exports to China after 9-month pandemic hiatus
- Bangladesh allows factories to reopen on Aug 1 amid virus lockdown
- Dhaka-bound travellers crowd ferry terminals as factories reopen in lockdown
- Vaccinated people may spread the virus, though rarely, CDC reports
- Bangladesh logs 9,369 virus cases in a day, another 218 people die
- Backstreet sales: Bangladesh arrests 11 for breaching bonded warehousing rules