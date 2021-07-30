At swimming, a world record, three more US medals and doping accusations

The United States team’s grinding success continued Friday, with American swimmers adding two silvers and a bronze to their growing haul at the Tokyo Games. The medals widened the US advantage on its rivals in the pool but fell short of the golds they covet most of all, a development that had one American claiming his race was tainted by doping.

Ryan Murphy won a silver in the men’s 200-meter backstroke and then caused some fireworks in his news conference when he questioned whether his race, won by a Russian, was drug-free, given Russia’s history of doping in sports.

“I don’t know if it was 100 percent clean,” Murphy said, “and that’s because of things that have happened in the past.”

Earlier, Lilly King and Annie Lazor earned silver and bronze in the women’s 200-meter breaststroke, beaten to the wall by a South African, Tatjana Schoenmaker, who set a world record in the event and then burst into tears.

Americans now have captured 24 swimming medals overall heading into the final two days of competition, compared with 14 for their biggest rival, swimming-mad Australia. The United States most likely will not match its high-water mark of 2016, when the team won 34 medals, 16 of them gold, but it should get within spitting distance of that total.

Friday morning’s finals brought three more.

In the 200-metre breaststroke, Schoenmaker, racing as the favourite, lived up to expectations by beating King and Lazor and claiming both a world record (2 minutes, 18.95 seconds) but also South Africa’s first gold of the Games.

Schoenmaker, the silver medalist in the 100-meter event, methodically reeled in King in the final, coming off the turn flying and nudging ahead of King on the strength of a relentless kick. She beat King to the wall by nearly a second.

Lazor took the bronze by four-hundredths of a second. After the race, she and King swam over to congratulate Schoenmaker, who did not initially realize she had broken the world record. When she did, she gasped, and Lazor raised her rival’s arm in triumph.

In the 200-metre backstroke, Evgeny Rylov of Russia won a two-man duel with Murphy of the US and won in an Olympic record of 1 minute, 53.27 seconds. Rylov took control of the race on the second turn, stretching his lead to a half-second at the halfway mark and finishing about a half-body ahead of Murphy, who was the defending Olympic champion.

Rylov won by 0.88 of a second, but after the race, Murphy dove into the fray of whether Russian athletes should be allowed to compete at the Games, given the country’s history of state-sponsored doping. Russia’s athletes are competing as representatives of the Russian Olympic Committee in Tokyo, and all who were cleared to race had to go through a rigorous cleaning process before being allowed to participate.

Still, Murphy directly questioned whether his race was free of doping. He took care not to directly accuse Rylov, who was seated 4 feet to his left, of cheating, but referred more generally to Russia’s doping history.

Rylov chose not to address Murphy’s comments, saying only that he was a supporter of clean sports and that he had followed all the procedures that were required for him to swim at the Olympics. Murphy then clarified that he was not making a direct accusation but did not back away from his statements.

“I do believe there is doping in swimming,” he said. “It is what it is.”

Earlier, Australia had its own chance to shine in the 100 freestyle final. With Cate Campbell and Emma McKeon swimming next to one another in lanes 3 and 4, and a crowd of their green-and-yellow-clad teammates and coaches packing one section of the empty arena, the race quickly turned into an Aussie celebration.

McKeon won easily, setting an Olympic record of 51.96 seconds and becoming only the second woman ever to break 52 seconds in the event. She finished more than a quarter of a second faster than Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong. Campbell took the bronze, just ahead of Canada’s Penny Oleksiak.

The last final of the morning was the men’s 200-meter individual medley, which gave the Americans yet another medal chance in Michael Andrew.

Andrew, 22, was right on the pace for the first three-quarters of the race. He led after the butterfly leg, gave up the lead to Shun Wang of China on the backstroke leg, then reclaimed it by the end of the breaststroke. But Andrew appeared to run out of gas coming out of the final turn, and Wang proved too much, steaming past him with a water-churning freestyle leg. So did Duncan Scott of Britain, who took silver, and Jeremy Desplanches of Switzerland, who took bronze. Andrew finished fifth, behind Daiya Seto of Japan.

Andrew said he missed the roar of the crowd he had experienced at the US trials last month, a cacophony that he said had powered him through the final push. His meeting is not over, though. He has another chance to win a medal Sunday, when he is expected to swim in both an individual final and a relay.

“I’ve got the 50 and the relay, and I’m feeling fast,” Andrew said.

King, too, predicted more American medals were on the way. She had said before the Games that the US had a chance to sweep the women’s individual swim races, and on Friday she struck a positive tone about the team’s performances, which have included double-medalists in multiple events.

