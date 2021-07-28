Biles out of next event at Tokyo Games
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Jul 2021 01:20 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2021 01:20 PM BdST
Simone Biles withdrew from the individual all-around competition on Wednesday, a day after shocking the world by pulling out of the team all-around event in the Tokyo Olympics, USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday.
The statement said Biles would be evaluated to see if she can take part in individual apparatus competitions still ahead. Her place in the all-around will be taken by Jade Carey.
Biles made the decision so she "can focus on her mental health," USA Gymnastics said.
On Tuesday, the 24-year-old gymnast withdrew from her team event after a single vault.
"After the performance I did I just didn't want to go on," said Biles, who picked up her sixth Olympic medal for being part of the US squad that went on to place second behind Russia.
International Olympic Committee spokesperson Mark Adams had said earlier on Wednesday the IOC has "huge respect and support" for Biles.
Adams said mental health remained a big issue and that it was a matter the organisation had been working on for some time.
IOC President Thomas Bach was seen in deep conversation with Biles on the floor of the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on Tuesday before handing out medals.
Biles was to appear in all six gymnastics event finals and a sweep of the gold medals would have given her 10, making her the most accomplished woman Olympian in any sport.
