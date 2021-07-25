Solskjaer signs new Manchester United deal until 2024
>>Reuters
Published: 25 Jul 2021 12:03 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2021 12:03 AM BdST
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a new deal to stay at Old Trafford until at least 2024, with an option for an extra year, the Premier League club said on Saturday.
Norwegian Solskjaer, 48, led United to a second-place finish in the league last season.
"Everyone knows the feeling I have for this club, and I am delighted to have signed this new contract," said Solskjaer, who made more than 200 appearances for United as a forward.
"It is an exciting time for Manchester United, we have built a squad with a good balance of youth and experienced players that are hungry for success."
Solskjaer returned to United as caretaker manager in December 2018 from Molde, replacing the sacked Jose Mourinho for the rest of the season.
In March 2019, United appointed him on a permanent basis on a three-year contract after he guided them to 14 wins in 19 matches in all competitions as interim boss, with the club finishing the season in sixth place.
United finished third in the league in Solskjaer's first full season in charge in 2019-20 and also reached the semi-finals of the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.
In May this year they lost the Europa League final 11-10 on penalties following a 1-1 draw against Spanish side Villarreal, leaving United without a trophy since 2017.
They will host Leeds United in their 2021-22 Premier League opener on Aug 14.
