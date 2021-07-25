Iranian defector beats an Iranian in Taekwondo
>> Tariq Panja, The New York Times
Published: 25 Jul 2021 03:04 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2021 03:04 PM BdST
In 2016, she became a teenage hero in her home country after becoming the first woman to win an Olympic medal for Iran. On Sunday, Kimia Alizadeh was a defector, part of a refugee team, with a draw pitting her against an Iranian opponent.
Alizadeh, the bronze medalist in the 57-kilogram taekwondo division at the Rio Games, made short work of beating Nahid Kiyani in a bout that was overlaid with far more political intrigue than sporting tension.
The two fighters’ entrances highlighted how Alizadeh’s life had changed since she left Iran last year to start a new life in Germany. Alizadeh, who had once complained about being forced to wear a headscarf, marched confidently into the auditorium, wearing her hair loose and showing her fist to a television camera that was trained on her. Kiyani, meanwhile, was accompanied by a female member of her entourage; both women wore headscarves.
Alizadeh, the taller of the two, dominated throughout before recording an 18-9 victory. She and Kiyani, who are close friends, embraced. Alizadeh then walked over to acknowledge the Iranian coaching staff.
In her second contest Sunday, Alizadeh scored an impressive victory, defeating Jade Jones, the two-time defending Olympic champion from Britain, 16-12.
Alizadeh’s medal win in Rio turned her into an overnight celebrity in Iran, where female sports stars remain a rarity. She announced her defection in an Instagram post in 2020, excoriating the Iranian government for oppressing women.
“They took me wherever they wanted. I wore whatever they said. Every sentence they ordered me to say, I repeated. Whenever they saw fit, they exploited me,” she said in the post, which was accompanied by a black-and-white photo of herself in a headscarf, holding her head in her hands while sporting her taekwondo uniform.
A few months before her defection, Saeid Mollaei, a judoka, also left Iran for Germany after claiming he had been pressured to throw a bout to avoid the possibility of facing an Israeli opponent. Mollaei is representing Mongolia at the Tokyo Games.
©2021 The New York Times Company
- Iranian defector beats an Iranian in Taekwondo
- Tunisia, Japan celebrate unexpected gold, Australia smash world record
- Masks at Tokyo medal ceremonies 'a must have'
- Meet the blind Sidley associate going for gold
- Tokyo Olympics opening draws 16.7m US TV viewers
- Solskjaer signs new Man Utd deal
- US archer misses fans as S Korea wins mixed gold
- Syrian at 12 is Tokyo Games' youngest competitor
- Iranian defector beats an Iranian in Taekwondo
- Tokyo Olympics: Tunisia, Japan celebrate unexpected gold, Australia smash world record
- Masks at Tokyo medal ceremonies 'a must to have': IOC spokesman
- Tokyo Olympics: Meet the blind Sidley associate going for gold
- Tokyo Olympics opening draws 16.7m US TV viewers, a 33-year low
- Solskjaer signs new Manchester United deal until 2024
Most Read
- Helena Jahangir loses Awami League post for links to ‘unauthorised’ group
- Bangladesh’s COVID deaths top 19,000
- Bangladesh receives 245,200 AstraZeneca COVID vaccine doses from Japan
- This holiday season: cows, goats and buffaloes delivered to your door
- They were once luxury venues. Now they are grim COVID-19 camps
- Metro rail, first in Bangladesh, was delayed by COVID-19. A new date is far off
- Dhaka travellers face frequent police stops on the second day of lockdown
- Tk 1 million in fines for crossing Padma River amid lockdown
- They waited, they worried, they stalled. Then they got the shot
- Vaccinated people make up 75 percent of recent COVID-19 cases in Singapore, but few fall ill