France leave it late to sink South Africa, Brazil held
>>Reuters
Published: 25 Jul 2021 06:33 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2021 06:33 PM BdST
France got their Olympic men's football campaign back on track as Teji Savanier netted a stoppage-time winner in their 4-3 victory over South Africa on Sunday while defending champions Brazil were held to a goalless draw by Ivory Coast.
Les Bleus, hammered 4-1 by Mexico in their Group A opener, trailed 3-2 with 10 minutes left but striker Andre-Pierre Gignac converted an 86th-minute penalty to complete his hat-trick before Savanier's late goal.
Brazil banged in four goals in their opening victory over Germany in Group D but their attack failed to fire against a resolute Ivory Coast side, managing only four shots on goal.
There was late drama in the Group B meeting at the Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Tokyo as Honduras forward Rigoberto Rivas found the net with three minutes remaining to hand New Zealand a 3-2 defeat.
Facundo Medina scored the only goal as Argentina responded to a shock 2-0 loss to Australia in their opener with a comfortable 1-0 victory over Egypt at the Sapporo Dome.
- Iranian defector beats an Iranian in Taekwondo
- Tunisia, Japan celebrate unexpected gold, Australia smash world record
- Masks at Tokyo medal ceremonies 'a must have'
- Meet the blind Sidley associate going for gold
- Tokyo Olympics opening draws 16.7m US TV viewers
- Solskjaer signs new Man Utd deal
- US archer misses fans as S Korea wins mixed gold
- Syrian at 12 is Tokyo Games' youngest competitor
- France leave it late to sink South Africa, Brazil held
- Iranian defector beats an Iranian in Taekwondo
- Tokyo Olympics: Tunisia, Japan celebrate unexpected gold, Australia smash world record
- Masks at Tokyo medal ceremonies 'a must to have': IOC spokesman
- Tokyo Olympics: Meet the blind Sidley associate going for gold
- Tokyo Olympics opening draws 16.7m US TV viewers, a 33-year low
Most Read
- Helena Jahangir loses Awami League post for links to ‘unauthorised’ group
- Bangladesh suspends student assignments amid lockdown
- They were once luxury venues. Now they are grim COVID-19 camps
- Bangladesh receives 245,200 AstraZeneca COVID vaccine doses from Japan
- Metro rail, first in Bangladesh, was delayed by COVID-19. A new date is far off
- This holiday season: cows, goats and buffaloes delivered to your door
- Bangladesh’s COVID deaths top 19,000
- Dhaka streets more crowded on third day of lockdown
- Lockdowns upend life as Bangladesh battles virus
- They waited, they worried, they stalled. Then they got the shot