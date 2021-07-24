Ugandan weightlifter who went missing in Japan returns home
>> Musinguzi Blanshe and Abdi Latif Dahir, The New York Times
Published: 24 Jul 2021 05:15 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2021 05:15 PM BdST
A weightlifter who went missing in Japan this month as he sought to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics has returned to Uganda and will be interrogated by police, authorities said Friday — a week after his disappearance prompted international news headlines and drew mixed reactions from around the country.
Julius Ssekitoleko, 20, arrived at Entebbe International Airport just after 8 a.m. local time Friday aboard a Qatar Airways flight. Photos and videos published by Ugandan media on social media showed him holding his documents at the arrivals terminal.
After clearing immigration, Ssekitoleko remained at the airport for more than two hours. He was then taken to the headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Directorate in the capital Kampala, according to his mother, Juliet Nalwadda.
Charles Twiine, a spokesman with the CID, later told The New York Times that Ssekitoleko was “resting” at their offices after which he will be interrogated by detectives to “establish whether there was any crime committed.”
Fred Enanga, the Uganda Police Force spokesman, said in a text message that authorities wanted “to establish circumstances under which he disappeared from the Olympic Village camp while representing the country,” adding, “We shall then decide on how best to handle his matter going forward.”
Ssekitoleko was first reported missing last Friday after he failed to turn up for a coronavirus test while staying in a training camp in Izumisano, a city in Osaka prefecture in western Japan. Ssekitoleko, who did not qualify for the Games and was set to fly home to Uganda on Tuesday, left behind a note in which he said he didn’t want to return and hoped to find work in Japan. Five days later, police found him in the city of Yokkaichi in Mie prefecture.
Ssekitoleko has for years been interested in rugby and weightlifting and had won many local competitions, Nalwadda, his mother, said. In 2018, he represented Uganda at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia and finished 10th in the men’s 56 kilos weightlifting competition.
But his dedication to the sport didn’t boost his income, she said. When he left for Japan, he hoped he would not only qualify but also win a medal and earn some money, she said.
“I think telling him that he had not qualified and would return home, without providing him with counselling, is what caused him to run away from the camp,” she said.
Desire Nampeewo, Ssekitoleko’s wife, who is pregnant with their first child, said they were in dire straits and would at times not have enough to eat. After news of his disappearance broke, she was evicted from the house they were renting because they hadn’t paid four months of rent that totalled about $170.
Ssekitoleko was hoping to become one of 25 athletes — including runners, boxers and a swimmer — who are currently representing Uganda at the Tokyo Games. After arriving in Japan in June, a coach and an athlete with the team tested positive for the coronavirus.
The weightlifter is not the first African athlete to go missing while travelling for a sports competition. In 2018, six Ugandan athletes vanished during the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games along with others from Rwanda and Kenya. Seven Olympic athletes from Cameroon went missing during the London 2012 Olympic Games. Eritrean soccer players have repeatedly disappeared or refused to return home while playing abroad.
Ssekitoleko’s disappearance drew ire from some government officials who called him a “traitor” and his conduct “unacceptable.”
Okello Oryem, a junior minister in Uganda’s Foreign Affairs Ministry, said authorities should investigate why the weightlifter did what he did. “He is a young man who could have been misled by individuals,” he said.
Maurice Kirya, a Ugandan singer and actor, said that Ssekitoleko’s actions only speak to the desperation facing Ugandan athletes. “We should not treat Julius Ssekitoleko like a criminal, he is not,” Kirya tweeted.
© 2021 The New York Times Company
- Glittering gold distracts from Tokyo woes
- Algerian judoka sent home for withdrawing to avoid Israeli
- BFF ‘unwilling’ to organise SAFF Championship
- When gender equality at the Olympics is not so equal
- Fireworks mark start of Tokyo Games
- Tokyo looks to final torchbearer to mend battered image
- France, Argentina suffer shock defeats, Spain held
- Olympics' opening ceremony director fired over Holocaust joke
- Glittering gold distracts from Tokyo woes
- Tokyo Olympics: Algerian judoka suspended, sent home for withdrawing to avoid Israeli
- Bangladesh Football Federation ‘unwilling’ to organise SAFF Championship for COVID
- Fireworks get Tokyo's no-frills opening ceremony underway
- When gender equality at the Olympics is not so equal
- COVID at the Games: another 19 people, including 3 athletes, test positive
Most Read
- This holiday season: cows, goats and buffaloes delivered to your door
- Bangladeshi folk music icon Fakir Alamgir dies of COVID aged 71
- Hasina sends Haribhanga mango to Imran Khan in 'goodwill gesture'
- Bangladesh re-enters its ‘strictest’ coronavirus lockdown yet after Eid break
- Ant-backed Zomato soars in India market debut to $12 billion valuation
- Dhaka streets are virtually empty as 'strictest' lockdown sets in
- Bangladesh economy recovering from pandemic effects: ADB
- Bangladesh to lower vaccine eligibility age to 18: DGHS
- US strikes Taliban targets in a show of force in Afghanistan
- Bangladesh reports 6,364 new virus cases, another 166 die