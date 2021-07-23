COVID at the Games: another 19 people, including 3 athletes, test positive

The organising committee did not name those who were infected. But one of the athletes, who resides in the seaside Olympic Village, was identified as a close contact of a beach volleyball player from the Czech Republic who had also tested positive this week.

At least 110 people connected to the Olympics have tested positive so far in Japan, which has instituted strict controls aimed at preventing the spread of the virus during the Games, including barring spectators from nearly all events.

Cases have been rising across Japan, which reported more than 5,300 new infections on Thursday, the most in two months, according to New York Times data. The surge comes despite a weeklong state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas that restricts the sale of alcohol and requires bars and restaurants to close early.

© 2021 The New York Times Company.