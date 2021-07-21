Shakib climbs 9 spots in bowling ranking, 3 in batting
Sports Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jul 2021 05:15 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2021 05:15 PM BdST
Shakib Al Hasan’s Man of the Series performances against Zimbabwe have seen him rise up the ICC ODI cricket rankings.
His bowling not only saw him become Bangladesh’s highest wicket-taker in ODIs during the series, it also pushed him nine spots up, to eighth in the international rankings.
He has also gained three spots in the batsmen ranking.
The new rankings came with the ICC’s weekly cricket updates on Wednesday, which took into account the past week of performances on the field.
Shakib picked up eight wickets, the most of any player, during the Tigers’ whitewashing of Zimbabwe.
Shakib, who has struggled for some time to put together sturdy innings, also seemed to find his form with the bat, scoring a defiant 96* during the 2nd ODI and winning the Tigers the series. He scored 19 and 30 in the other two ODIs.
Bangladesh Captain Tamim Iqbal’s heroic 112 in the 3rd ODI also saw him gain ground in the rankings, moving up one spot to 23rd.
But the top spots in the ICC rankings remain unchanged.
Pakistan’s Babar Azam led the ranking of ODI batsmen, followed by India’s Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. New Zealand’s Ross Taylor and Australia’s Aaron Finch rounded out the top five.
The top 5 ODI bowlers were New Zealand’s Trent Boult, Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman, England’s Chris Woakes, Bangladesh’s Mehedi Hasan and New Zealand’s Matt Henry.
- US, Japan open Olympics with softball wins
- Women’s team fined for not wearing bikinis
- Australia’s Brisbane to host 2032 Olympics
- Giannis leads Bucks to NBA Championship
- Olympics kick off amid COVID fears
- Tokyo 2020 chief doesn't rule out cancelling Games
- Olympics: COVID infection bubble already 'broken'
- Virus cluster overshadows run-up to Olympics
- Women’s handball players are fined for rejecting bikini uniforms
- US and Japanese softball teams open games with victories
- Australia's Brisbane named host of 2032 Summer Olympic Games
- Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Milwaukee Bucks to NBA Championship
- Tokyo kicks off Games amid COVID-19 fears
- Tokyo 2020 chief doesn't rule out cancelling Games
Most Read
- Scintillating Tamim ton propels Bangladesh to Zimbabwe ODI series sweep
- This holiday season: cows, goats and buffaloes delivered to your door
- 'Best day ever': billionaire Bezos has successful first space jaunt
- Simon Dring, a British journalist and ‘friend’ of Bangladesh, dies at 76
- Hajj pilgrims face growing heat stroke risks with global warming
- Bangladesh registers 200 virus deaths, 11,579 new cases in a day
- Bangladesh celebrates Eid-ul-Azha amid calls for caution as pandemic gloom deepens
- Hasina mourns British journalist Simon Dring, who exposed 1971 genocide
- Bangladesh celebrates Eid with prayers for an end to pandemic
- Police constable ‘commits suicide’ by rifle in Meherpur on Eid day