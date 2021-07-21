Shakib climbs 9 spots in bowling ranking, 3 in batting

His bowling not only saw him become Bangladesh’s highest wicket-taker in ODIs during the series, it also pushed him nine spots up, to eighth in the international rankings.

He has also gained three spots in the batsmen ranking.

The new rankings came with the ICC’s weekly cricket updates on Wednesday, which took into account the past week of performances on the field.

Shakib picked up eight wickets, the most of any player, during the Tigers’ whitewashing of Zimbabwe.

Shakib, who has struggled for some time to put together sturdy innings, also seemed to find his form with the bat, scoring a defiant 96* during the 2nd ODI and winning the Tigers the series. He scored 19 and 30 in the other two ODIs.

Bangladesh Captain Tamim Iqbal’s heroic 112 in the 3rd ODI also saw him gain ground in the rankings, moving up one spot to 23rd.

But the top spots in the ICC rankings remain unchanged.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam led the ranking of ODI batsmen, followed by India’s Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. New Zealand’s Ross Taylor and Australia’s Aaron Finch rounded out the top five.

The top 5 ODI bowlers were New Zealand’s Trent Boult, Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman, England’s Chris Woakes, Bangladesh’s Mehedi Hasan and New Zealand’s Matt Henry.