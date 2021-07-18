France's Giroud joins AC Milan, thanks Chelsea for 'special moments'
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jul 2021 02:27 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2021 02:27 AM BdST
France international striker Olivier Giroud has joined Italian Serie A side AC Milan from Champions League winners Chelsea, both clubs announced on Saturday.
Milan did not specify the transfer fee or the length of the contract but British media reported that the club would pay around one million euros ($1.2 million) for the player, who is expected to sign a two-year deal.
World Cup-winner Giroud scored 39 goals in 119 games in all competitions for Chelsea and helped the London outfit claim the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup after joining them from Arsenal in 2018.
The 34-year old thanked Chelsea's fans, players and coaches for "special moments" before his switch away from the Premier League club.
"To all the Blues, to my team mates, to all my coaches, to the whole club, a huge thank you for these special moments," Giroud tweeted.
"I'm starting a new journey with a light and happy heart. Our victories in the FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League have been magnificent."
Giroud joined Chelsea from Arsenal in January 2018 and had a year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.
He started only eight Premier League games for Chelsea last season following the arrival of German forwards Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.
He was part of France's Euro 2020 campaign where the world champions were knocked out by Switzerland in the last-16.
In June, Milan signed Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori on a permanent transfer after the defender spent the second half of the 2020-21 season with the Italian side on loan.
Milan, who finished second in Serie A last season, begin their 2021-22 league campaign away to Sampdoria on Aug. 22.
- First COVID case in athletes' village piles pressure on IOC
- Football: Another, darker England
- COVID case found at Olympics athletes' village
- ‘Maradonian’ church opens in Mexico
- Robben quits as injuries derail comeback at Groningen
- Messi to sign new deal with Barca
- COVID cases found at Olympic hotel in Japan
- The dark side of chess
- First COVID case in athletes' village piles pressure on IOC
- Football: This is England - progressive, but also dark
- First COVID case found at Olympics athletes' village, adding to doubts over "safe and secure" Games
- Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico
- Robben quits as injuries derail comeback at Groningen
- Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona
Most Read
- Evaly shuts office, hotline goes quiet amid customer complaints
- Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
- Court bars Evaly chairman, MD from travelling abroad amid ACC probe
- Bangladesh logs 204 virus deaths, 8,489 cases in a day
- Isolation, quarantine can help break Bangladesh's deadly COVID cycle: experts
- Bangladesh plans to hold SSC exams in Nov, HSC in Dec
- Body of medical student found hanging in Gulshan home
- NTRCA publishes results to recruit over 50,000 private institution teachers
- US COVID-19 vaccine doses going to Bangladesh, Ukraine
- Regrets in South Africa after lives and livelihoods lost in mass unrest