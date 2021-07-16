Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Jul 2021 09:04 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2021 09:05 AM BdST
A pair of large vases bearing footballs stand at the entrance to Mexico's first Maradonian church and an image of Diego Maradona wearing a charro hat welcomes worshippers.
Inside the church, the Catholic Stations of the Cross are recreated with photos of Maradona from his childhood to emblematic meetings with the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro and
Pope Francis.
The church in the central Mexican city of Puebla, which opened on July 7, celebrates the "religion" created in Argentina in 1998 by the admirers of the late football player Maradona.
The Maradonian religion has spread to several countries around the world and has more than half a million followers.
"My Mom and Dad, who are Catholics, say it's crazy," said Andrea Hernández, a 22-year-old football player, during a visit to the Maradonian church adorned with posters of Maradona, who played for clubs in Spain and Italy.
"But for us, those of us who like football, it is very nice that Maradona can have such recognition in Mexico."
Maradona, who died in November 2020 shortly after celebrating his 60th birthday, achieved football glory after winning the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, which crowned him one of the best players of all time.
Marcelo Buchet, who opened the church, said it was a place "where we can talk about football".
"It is not like going to another church, sitting down and listening," said Buchet.
"Here you are part of everything. People have accepted this and they are very happy. I have seen people cry, people throw themselves at his picture, pray. I feel much better that I'm not the only crazy one."
- Robben quits as injuries derail comeback at Groningen
- Messi to sign new deal with Barca
- COVID cases found at Olympic hotel in Japan
- The dark side of chess
- UEFA investigating Wembley clashes
- La Liga may not allow Barcelona to keep Messi
- Hamilton condemns racist abuse of England players
- Italy face changing of the guard
- Robben quits as injuries derail comeback at Groningen
- Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona
- COVID cases found at Olympic hotel in Japan as IOC hails 'historic' Games
- The dark side of chess: Payoffs, points and 12-year-old grandmasters
- UEFA investigating Wembley clashes, charge England FA after Euro final
- Barcelona wants to keep Lionel Messi, but La Liga may not allow it
Most Read
- Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
- Bangladesh plans to hold SSC exams in Nov, HSC in Dec
- Two airlines to resume domestic flights in Bangladesh on Jul 15
- Bangladesh logs 226 new virus deaths, 12,236 cases in a day
- Digital Haat launched for nationwide Eid cattle trading
- Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona
- Bangladesh plans to lower vaccination age to 18 years
- China’s growth slows as pandemic fears persist
- Three airlines resume domestic flight service in Bangladesh
- A pandemic positive: Dhaka cattle farms do brisk Eid business as online sales pick up