Home > Sport

Messi wins his first senior title for Argentina with an emotion-charged victory over Brazil in Copa final

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Jul 2021 08:36 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2021 09:05 PM BdST

Argentina won their first major title in 28 years on Saturday and Lionel Messi finally won his first senior medal in a blue-and-white shirt as an Angel Di Maria goal gave them a 1-0 win over Brazil in the final match at Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, and a record-equalling 15th Copa America.
  • Argentina's Lionel Messi is thrown in the air by teammates after winning the Copa America. Reuters

    Argentina's Lionel Messi is thrown in the air by teammates after winning the Copa America. Reuters

  • Argentina's Lionel Messi in a video-call at the pitch after winning the Copa America. Reuters

    Argentina's Lionel Messi in a video-call at the pitch after winning the Copa America. Reuters

  • Argentina's Lionel Messi in action with Brazil's Thiago Silva and Lucas Paqueta. Reuters

    Argentina's Lionel Messi in action with Brazil's Thiago Silva and Lucas Paqueta. Reuters

  • Brazil's Neymar in action with Argentina's Guido Rodriguez and Nicolas Otamendi. Reuters

    Brazil's Neymar in action with Argentina's Guido Rodriguez and Nicolas Otamendi. Reuters

  • Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring their first goal. Reuters

    Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring their first goal. Reuters

  • Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring their first goal with Lionel Messi. Reuters

    Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring their first goal with Lionel Messi. Reuters

  • Brazil's Neymar looks dejected after the match. Reuters

    Brazil's Neymar looks dejected after the match. Reuters

  • Brazil's Neymar and Argentina's Lionel Messi after the match. Reuters

    Brazil's Neymar and Argentina's Lionel Messi after the match. Reuters

  • Argentina's Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate winning the Copa America with the trophy. Jul 10, 2021. REUTERS

    Argentina's Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate winning the Copa America with the trophy. Jul 10, 2021. REUTERS

  • Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates winning the Copa America as he kisses the trophy in front of the President of Conmebol Alejandro Dominguez. Jul 10, 2021. REUTERS

    Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates winning the Copa America as he kisses the trophy in front of the President of Conmebol Alejandro Dominguez. Jul 10, 2021. REUTERS

  • General view of the trophy as Argentina players celebrate winning the Copa America. Jul 10, 2021 REUTERS

    General view of the trophy as Argentina players celebrate winning the Copa America. Jul 10, 2021 REUTERS

  • Argentina fans celebrate after winning the Copa America. - July 10, 2021. REUTERS

    Argentina fans celebrate after winning the Copa America. - July 10, 2021. REUTERS

  • Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after winning the Copa America. July 10 2021 REUTERS

    Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after winning the Copa America. July 10 2021 REUTERS

  • Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni is thrown in the air by players after winning the Copa America. July 10, 2021 REUTERS

    Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni is thrown in the air by players after winning the Copa America. July 10, 2021 REUTERS

  • Argentina's Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate winning the Copa America with the trophy. Reuters 

    Argentina's Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate winning the Copa America with the trophy. Reuters 

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories