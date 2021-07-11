Messi wins his first senior title for Argentina with an emotion-charged victory over Brazil in Copa final
Published: 11 Jul 2021 08:36 PM BdST
Updated: 11 Jul 2021 09:05 PM BdST
Argentina won their first major title in 28 years on Saturday and Lionel Messi finally won his first senior medal in a blue-and-white shirt as an Angel Di Maria goal gave them a 1-0 win over Brazil in the final match at Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, and a record-equalling 15th Copa America.
Argentina's Lionel Messi is thrown in the air by teammates after winning the Copa America. Reuters
Argentina's Lionel Messi in a video-call at the pitch after winning the Copa America. Reuters
Argentina's Lionel Messi in action with Brazil's Thiago Silva and Lucas Paqueta. Reuters
Brazil's Neymar in action with Argentina's Guido Rodriguez and Nicolas Otamendi. Reuters
Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring their first goal. Reuters
Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring their first goal with Lionel Messi. Reuters
Brazil's Neymar looks dejected after the match. Reuters
Brazil's Neymar and Argentina's Lionel Messi after the match. Reuters
Argentina's Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate winning the Copa America with the trophy. Jul 10, 2021. REUTERS
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates winning the Copa America as he kisses the trophy in front of the President of Conmebol Alejandro Dominguez. Jul 10, 2021. REUTERS
General view of the trophy as Argentina players celebrate winning the Copa America. Jul 10, 2021 REUTERS
Argentina fans celebrate after winning the Copa America. - July 10, 2021. REUTERS
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after winning the Copa America. July 10 2021 REUTERS
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni is thrown in the air by players after winning the Copa America. July 10, 2021 REUTERS
Argentina's Lionel Messi and teammates celebrate winning the Copa America with the trophy. Reuters