Messi wins his first senior title for Argentina with an emotion-charged victory over Brazil in Copa final

Argentina won their first major title in 28 years on Saturday and Lionel Messi finally won his first senior medal in a blue-and-white shirt as an Angel Di Maria goal gave them a 1-0 win over Brazil in the final match at Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, and a record-equalling 15th Copa America.