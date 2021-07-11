Djokovic triumphs at Wimbledon to secure record-equalling 20th major
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Jul 2021 11:17 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2021 11:17 PM BdST
World number one Novak Djokovic beat Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 on Sunday to win his sixth title at Wimbledon.
His third straight triumph at the All England Club also earned the Serbian a 20th Grand Slam title, equalling the men's record haul held by Switzerland's Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal of Spain.
Having also won the Australian Open and the French Open titles in 2021, Djokovic has now completed the third leg towards achieving the Golden Slam. No man has ever won the four slams and an Olympic gold in the same year.
The 34-year-old, who came into the title clash having beaten Berrettini in both of their previous meetings, opened a 5-2 lead in the first set with an early break but the Italian fought back to force a tiebreak which he clinched to draw first blood.
It was only the second set the Serbian had lost in this year's championships. He reacted by racing to a 4-0 lead in the second set before going on to level the match.
A single break of serve in the third and two more breaks in the fourth were enough for Djokovic to close out the contest in front of a raucous Centre Court crowd, who kept on chanting the Italian underdog's name.
Djokovic sealed his place in the record books on his third match point when Berrettini's backhand slice landed in the net.
- The Argentina-Brazil final
- Queen Elizabeth wishes England good luck
- Prince William wishes England the best at final
- Football brings a divided England together
- MMA: Poirier beats McGregor
- Messi and Argentina beat Brazil to win Copa
- Brazil coach again criticises Copa organisers
- Messi played Copa final with injury: Coach
- Messi wins his first senior title for Argentina with an emotion-charged victory over Brazil in Copa final
- UK's Queen Elizabeth wishes England team good luck ahead of Euro soccer final
- 'Bring it home': Prince William wishes England the best at football final
- Football success is bringing a divided England together
- Poirier beats McGregor via doctor’s stoppage
- Brazil's Tite criticises organisers of Copa America once again
Most Read
- DU to hold admission exams for 7 colleges in October
- Messi and Argentina beat Brazil to win the Copa América
- Badhon feels ‘honoured’ after creating history for Bangladeshi films at Cannes festival
- Factory fire: Sajeeb Group boss Hashem, 7 others placed on 4-day remand
- Forget the Euros, Argentina v Brazil is weekend's big match
- Bangladesh logs 230 virus deaths, 11,874 cases in a day: grim records in both
- Gas build-up in a meat store triggered Moghbazar blast: probe
- Bangladesh summons UK envoy over rights report
- Govt offices to continue work virtually in lockdown
- Australia reports first 2021 COVID-19 death, highest case number