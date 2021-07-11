'Bring it home': Prince William wishes England the best at football final
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Jul 2021 06:58 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2021 06:58 PM BdST
Prince William wished the England football team the best of luck as it prepares for Sunday's Euro 2020 final, its most anticipated game since the side won the 1966 World Cup.
William, who is president of England's Football Association, posted his message in a video on Twitter, adding to wishes from Queen Elizabeth and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
"What a team performance it's been, every member of the squad has played their part," said William.
"Just wish you the very best of luck. You bring out the very best of England and we are all behind you, the whole country is behind you so bring it home."
While England have only once previously reached the final of a major tournament, this will be Italy's 10th such final. In England's favour, the 60,000-strong crowd will be overwhelmingly supporting the home nation.
Of the other nations in the United Kingdom, Scotland and Wales were knocked out in earlier stages of the tournament while Northern Ireland did not qualify.
- Football brings a divided England together
- MMA: Poirier beats McGregor
- Messi and Argentina beat Brazil to win Copa
- Brazil coach again criticises Copa organisers
- Messi played Copa final with injury: Coach
- Barty clinches Wimbledon title as the first Aussie woman
- Italy holds breath as national team to face England
- England fined 30,000 euros for use of laser pointer
- Football success is bringing a divided England together
- Poirier beats McGregor via doctor’s stoppage
- Brazil's Tite criticises organisers of Copa America once again
- Messi played Copa America final with injury, says coach
- Messi and Argentina Beat Brazil to Win the Copa América
- Barty ends Australia's long wait for Wimbledon women's title
Most Read
- DU to hold admission exams for 7 colleges in October
- Messi and Argentina beat Brazil to win the Copa América
- Factory fire: Sajeeb Group boss Hashem, 7 others placed on 4-day remand
- Badhon feels ‘honoured’ after creating history for Bangladeshi films at Cannes festival
- Forget the Euros, Argentina v Brazil is weekend's big match
- Gas build-up in a meat store triggered Moghbazar blast: probe
- Bangladesh logs 185 new COVID deaths, 8,772 cases in a day
- Govt offices to continue work virtually in lockdown
- Australia reports first 2021 COVID-19 death, highest case number
- Hashem Foods fire: HC orders govt to ensure medical care for injured workers