Forget the Euros, Argentina v Brazil is weekend's big match
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jul 2021 11:24 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2021 11:24 AM BdST
Europe might be waiting for England against Italy in Sunday's Euro 2020 showpiece but there is an even bigger match to look forward to in South America as an older rivalry between two more successful teams kicks off in Saturday's Copa America final.
Brazil against Argentina is a true clasico. The teams first met in 1914 and in the years since have established themselves as two of the most storied sides in world soccer. Together they have won seven World Cups.
The two teams have been head and shoulders above their rivals in this year’s Copa America and in Neymar and Lionel Messi have the tournament’s two standout performers.
Argentina are unbeaten in 19 games going into the showdown at the Maracana stadium, while Brazil, the hosts and reigning champions, have not lost since Argentina beat them in a November 2019 friendly.
“Whether we like it or not they have the best player in the world (Messi),” said Brazil forward Richarlison.
“So that creates a certain rivalry. We know how difficult it is to beat Argentina, not just now but in the past as well, and we know how difficult it will be at the Maracana.”
This year’s final is especially interesting because of the timing, in terms of organisation and personnel.
The Copa was supposed to be held in Colombia and Argentina but Brazil took over at the last minute due to unrest in Colombia and a COVID-19 surge in Argentina.
That annoyed Argentina, who were counting on home advantage after Brazil hosted the last tournament two years ago - when they beat Argentina 2-0 in a semi-final in which controversial refereeing decisions fell in favour of the host nation.
TROPHY DROUGHT
It is also another tournament where Argentina – and more notably Messi - are seeking to end a long trophy drought. They have not won a major title since lifting the Copa America in 1993 and Messi has never won silverware with the national side.
Brazil are narrow favourites and not just because they are at home and have a slightly better record so far in the tournament. They also have a reputation for beating Argentina in crunch games.
The two sides have met four times in finals, three in the Copa America and one in the Confederations Cup - in 2005. Argentina beat Brazil in the Copa America’s forerunner in 1937 but have not done so in a showpiece match since.
Brazil won in 2004 in the Copa America final in Peru and again in Venezuela in 2007, when they overran a fancied side that contained a young Messi in his first international final.
The headlines before Saturday’s clash will speak of Messi’s search for a first title but the same is true for Neymar.
The Brazilian won the Confederations Cup in 2013 and, like Messi, he has an Olympic gold medal. But he missed the 2019 Copa America triumph through injury.
He does at least have a superb record at the Maracana.
“Films go through my head of all the glories and happy days I’ve had there,” said the Paris St Germain forward. “I’ve never lost there, and I hope that doesn’t change.”
- PSG sign Ramos on free transfer
- Can Messi finally win an international title?
- Beating England at Wembley would be a dream: Verratti
- Barty reach first Wimbledon final
- Olympics bans spectators
- UK faces disciplinary probe over laser pen shone at Schmeichel
- Even pro golfers have turned to remote learning
- England end Danish dream run to reach final
- Messi seeks international title as Argentina fans ask: If not now, when?
- PSG sign Spain defender Ramos on free transfer
- Beating England at Wembley would be a dream says Verratti
- Barty beats Kerber to reach first Wimbledon final
- Olympics bans spectators after Tokyo declares COVID-19 emergency
- England faces disciplinary probe over laser pen shone at Schmeichel
Most Read
- Death toll in Hashem Foods factory fire tops 50
- Bangladesh logs 212 COVID deaths, a daily record, as caseload tops 1 million
- Hashem Foods factory lacked fire safety system: official
- Edible oil, a Nocilla ingredient, kept Hashem Foods factory burning for hours, firefighters believe
- Badhon feels ‘honoured’ after creating history for Bangladeshi films at Cannes festival
- Between locked stairway and leaping flames, Bangladesh workers perish in a burning factory
- Teenage boy raced to burning factory to save his mother. But a wall of flames deterred him
- Families in shock as workers are trapped in burning factory of Hashem Foods
- How crowded are America’s national parks?
- Criminal negligence of factory safety continues in Bangladesh as 52 more die