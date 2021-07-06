Italy's Spinazzola undergoes Achilles operation
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Jul 2021 08:36 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2021 08:36 PM BdST
Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola has had surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon after sustaining the injury in their Euro 2020 quarter-final win over Belgium last week, his Serie A club AS Roma said.
"The club can confirm that Leonardo Spinazzola underwent surgery on Monday to repair the Achilles tendon in his left leg, following the injury suffered during Italy's win over Belgium ...," Roma said in a statement on Monday.
New Roma manager Jose Mourinho has said the full back would be out of action "for a few months".
Italy face Spain in Tuesday's semi-final at Wembley.
More stories
- Possession will be first battle against Italy: Enrique
- Neymar wants Brazil to face Argentina in final
- Patel thrilled to be India's first female swimmer at Games
- La Liga returns to traditional TV in India
- Video causes explosive fallout at ESPN
- England relishing 'incredible' Wembley return: Kane
- Spain plot reconquest against Italy
- Argentina beat Ecuador to reach Copa semi
Recent Stories
- Italy's Spinazzola undergoes Achilles operation
- Possession will be first battle against Italy, says Spain coach
- Neymar wants Brazil to face Argentina in Copa America final
- After tough pandemic, Patel thrilled to be India's first female swimmer at Games
- La Liga returns to traditional TV in India as Facebook deal ends
- A disparaging video prompts explosive fallout within ESPN
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh logs record 11,525 new COVID cases in a day
- DNCC launches digital market for Eid cattle, brisk business expected
- Bangladesh receives medical oxygen from India after two and a half months
- Bangladesh may get 1m Oxford vaccine doses soon from COVAX
- Israel sees drop in Pfizer vaccine protection against infections
- Bangladesh bans domestic flights, travel from India, Nepal as COVD cases surge in lockdown
- Dhaka streets see more traffic as lockdown enters fifth day
- Govt transfers 114 doctors from CMCH amid pandemic
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown by a week to Jul 14
- Return to normal? UK PM Johnson outlines end to England's virus restrictions