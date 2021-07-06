After tough pandemic, Patel thrilled to be India's first female swimmer at Games
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Jul 2021 09:25 AM BdST Updated: 06 Jul 2021 09:25 AM BdST
Maana Patel said she was thrilled to become the first Indian female swimmer ever to qualify for the Olympics, having faced pool closures and a harsh lockdown as she prepared for the Tokyo Games during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patel, 21, will compete in Tokyo in the women's 100m backstroke after world governing body FINA approved her participation under the universality quota following some strong performances in European meets in the last three months.
"I am very, very thrilled," she told Reuters in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad during a practice session.
"I am honoured and humbled to represent my country at the Olympics this year. But I believe this is just the beginning for me and there is a long way to go ... many more medals to win for India."
The universality quota allows one female and male participant each from a country to take part in the Olympics, provided no other swimmer from the same gender qualifies for the competition through the normal process.
The pandemic swept the world's second-most populous nation last year, leaving athletes in India stuck in a lengthy shutdown and then the infections surged again in a devastating second wave in 2021.
Pools were shut down during the lockdown leaving the swimmers in a lurch with their preparations hit for the Tokyo Games, which were postponed by a year.
"Corona period was very difficult for all of us, especially for swimmers because pools were shut for a very long time and it was very difficult for us to train," she said.
"I kept myself fit by exercising at home, eating good food - clean, healthy food, and kept a positive mindset by reading books."
She was the third Indian swimmer to qualify for the Tokyo Games after men's athletes Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash also made the cut.
Patel won a gold medal at a meet in Uzbekistan in April and then competed in Serbia and Italy. At the Belgrade meet, she set a new national record and a personal best of one minute 03.77 seconds in 100m backstroke.
"When I was 13, I got the Indian best time in 150 and 250 metres backstroke and from then there has been no looking back," she added.
- Patel thrilled to be India's first female swimmer at Games
- La Liga returns to traditional TV in India
- Video causes explosive fallout at ESPN
- England relishing 'incredible' Wembley return: Kane
- Spain plot reconquest against Italy
- Argentina beat Ecuador to reach Copa semi
- England cruise past Ukraine into semis
- Denmark move into Euros semis
- La Liga returns to traditional TV in India as Facebook deal ends
- A disparaging video prompts explosive fallout within ESPN
- England relishing 'incredible' Wembley return, says Kane
- Spain plot reconquest against unified Italy in semi-final laced with history
- Argentina beat Ecuador 3-0 to move into Copa America semi
- Kane at the double as England cruise past Ukraine into Euro semis
Most Read
- DNCC launches digital market for Eid cattle, brisk business expected
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown by a week to Jul 14
- Bangladesh sets grim records: 9,964 virus cases and 164 deaths in a day
- Dhaka streets see more traffic as lockdown enters fifth day
- Bangladesh lowers minimum age for COVID vaccines to 35 years
- Bangladesh receives medical oxygen from India after two and a half months
- Bangladesh’s rural areas account for half of COVID patients as delta variant spreads
- Bangladesh Army gets Saiful Alam as quartermaster general; Tabrej Shams is new chief of DGFI
- Expert panel advises extension of Bangladesh lockdown as COVID situation worsens
- Return to normal? UK PM Johnson outlines end to England's virus restrictions