Kane at the double as England cruise past Ukraine into Euro semis
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jul 2021 03:36 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2021 03:37 AM BdST
Harry Kane struck twice as England thrashed Ukraine 4-0 on Saturday to reach their first European Championship semi-final since 1996 and set up a clash with Denmark.
The England captain raced onto a Raheem Sterling through ball to fire in the opener from close range after four minutes at the Stadio Olimpico, England's earliest goal in a Euros match since 2004.
Harry Maguire headed home a second less than a minute into the second half and Kane soon nodded in his side’s third as Ukraine's resistance crumbled.
Substitute Jordan Henderson completed the rout with his first international goal to ensure England's comfortable passage into the last four.
Fans had barely settled in their seats by the time England took the lead with a well-worked move.
Sterling cut in off the left wing and slid a through ball into a pocket of space behind the defence for Kane to race through and guide into the net with a neat finish.
Ukraine mustered their first effort when Kyle Walker gave the ball away in midfield and Roman Yaremchuk raced through to draw a good save by Jordan Pickford from a tight angle, while England's Declan Rice and Jadon Sancho had shots beaten away by Georgiy Bushchan before halftime.
But England flexed their muscles after the break and ended the game as a contest within five minutes of the restart, helped by two fine assists from Luke Shaw.
The goal sent Kane level with Alan Shearer as England’s second-top scorer at major tournaments with nine goals, behind Gary Lineker on 10, and he was denied a hat-trick when his ferocious volley was palmed away by the diving Bushchan.
England made it four from the resulting corner when Ukraine again failed to deal with a set-piece delivery as Henderson nodded in from six yards to score his first goal for his country on his 62nd cap.
- Denmark move into Euros semis
- Brazil survive Chile onslaught to reach Copa semi
- Italy outclass Belgium to reach semis
- Spain in semis after shooting Swiss out
- Kroos announces retirement from international football
- PSG agree deal with Ramos
- No sign of Ronaldo leaving Juventus: football director
- Tokyo man evicted twice for Olympic construction
- Denmark move into Euros semis with 2-1 win over Czech Republic
- Brazil survive late Chile onslaught to reach Copa semi
- Italy book semi-final spot with 2-1 win over Belgium
- Spain prevail in shootout against gallant 10-man Swiss
- Germany's Kroos announces retirement from international football
- PSG agree deal with Ramos: RMC
Most Read
- India ships first consignment of coal to Bangladesh for Rampal Power Plant
- Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao announce divorce, will ‘remain devoted parents’ to son Azad
- Bangladesh logs 134 COVID deaths, 6,214 cases in a day
- Bangladesh MPs slam health minister, call for resignation
- New Saudi airline plan takes aim at Emirates, Qatar Airways
- A shot in the arm: Bangladesh vaccine crisis eases with arrival of 4.5m doses
- Dhaka streets mostly empty on second day of stringent lockdown
- India's Bharat Biotech says vaccine 93.4% effective against severe COVID-19
- This lawyer loses most of his cases. And he’s proud of it
- Dhaka slum dwellers, jobless in pandemic lockdown, vainly wait for aid