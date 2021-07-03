Spain first to reach Euro semi-finals with shootout win over Switzerland
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Jul 2021 01:16 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2021 01:46 AM BdST
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal struck the winning penalty after Switzerland's Ruben Vargas fired over the bar as Spain won 3-1 in a shootout following a 1-1 draw in their European Championship quarter-final in Saint Petersburg on Friday.
In open play, Spain took an early lead when Jordi Alba’s shot from outside the box was deflected into his own net by Denis Zakaria. But Xherdan Shaqiri profited from a defensive error to level the score at 1-1, before the Swiss lost midfielder Remo Freuler to a straight red card on 77 minutes.
Not surprisingly given their numerical advantage, Spain dominated extra time and created a host of chances as Switzerland played for spot-kicks, perhaps mindful that their opponents had missed their last five penalties, including two against them in a Nations League game in November.
Spain will meet the winner of Friday’s other quarter-final - Belgium v Italy in Munich - in the semi-finals in London on Tuesday.
- Kroos announces retirement from international football
- PSG agree deal with Ramos
- No sign of Ronaldo leaving Juventus: football director
- Tokyo man evicted twice for Olympic construction
- Man Utd agree deal to sign Sancho
- Ukraine earn quarters spot with extra-time win over Sweden
- England beat Germany to move into Euro last eight
- Complacent France pay price for lacking the team factor
- Spain prevail in shootout against gallant 10-man Swiss
- Germany's Kroos announces retirement from international football
- PSG agree deal with Ramos: RMC
- No sign of Ronaldo leaving Juventus, says football director
- 'Sad, lonely feeling': Tokyo man evicted twice, 50 years apart, for Olympic construction
- Man Utd agree deal to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund: Sky Sports
Most Read
- Next banking day in Bangladesh? That’s Monday
- Bangladesh launches mobile identity register to block illegal phones
- Dhaka streets mostly empty on second day of stringent lockdown
- New Saudi airline plan takes aim at Emirates, Qatar Airways
- Hundreds arrested, fined in Dhaka as Bangladesh cracks down on pandemic breaches
- Police continue to arrest lockdown delinquents in Dhaka for second day
- Bangladesh reports 8,483 new COVID cases, another 132 die
- Probe opens into jailed Destiny MD Rafiqul's 'Zoom meeting' in hospital
- Statues of Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth II toppled in Canada
- Delta variant sweeps Asia, prompting curbs as vaccination remains tepid