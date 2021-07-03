Brazil survive late Chile onslaught to reach Copa semi
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Jul 2021 11:52 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2021 11:52 AM BdST
Brazil survived losing Gabriel Jesus to a red card early in the second half to defeat Chile 1-0 in a thrilling Copa America tie on Friday and move into a semi-final next week against Peru.
The host nation will play Peru, who beat Paraguay on penalties earlier in the day, at Rio de Janeiro’s Nilton Santos stadium on July 5.
The other quarter-finals will be played on Saturday, with Argentina playing Ecuador and Uruguay facing Colombia.
Friday's tie between the last two Copa America champions was more closely fought than their form coming into the game suggested.
Brazil were unbeaten in 11 games and topped Group B, while Chile finished only fourth in Group A and have drawn four of their last six matches 1-1.
After an even and goalless first 45 minutes, the match sparked into life within seconds of the restart, when substitute Lucas Paqueta worked a scrappy one-two with Neymar and then held off Gary Medel to fire home from close range.
However, the outlook changed less than two minutes later. Brazil were reduced to 10 men after Gabriel Jesus was shown a straight red for a horrific kung-fu kick that sent Eugenio Mena tumbling.
Brazil are unused to being under pressure, especially at home, but Chile forced them onto the back foot for large parts of the second half as they poured forward in search of an equaliser.
Ben Brereton, the English-born striker who replaced Alexis Sanchez at half-time, hit the bar with a looping header and Ederson made at least two good saves.
But the Chileans, winners in 2015 and 2016, could not get the goal and crashed out.
"We were beaten by the favourites, the team playing at home," said Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal. "At least we will leave with our heads held high."
- Italy outclass Belgium to reach semis
- Spain in semis after shooting Swiss out
- Kroos announces retirement from international football
- PSG agree deal with Ramos
- No sign of Ronaldo leaving Juventus: football director
- Tokyo man evicted twice for Olympic construction
- Man Utd agree deal to sign Sancho
- Ukraine earn quarters spot with extra-time win over Sweden
- Brazil survive late Chile onslaught to reach Copa semi
- Italy book semi-final spot with 2-1 win over Belgium
- Spain prevail in shootout against gallant 10-man Swiss
- Germany's Kroos announces retirement from international football
- PSG agree deal with Ramos: RMC
- No sign of Ronaldo leaving Juventus, says football director
Most Read
- Next banking day in Bangladesh? That’s Monday
- Dhaka streets mostly empty on second day of stringent lockdown
- New Saudi airline plan takes aim at Emirates, Qatar Airways
- Police continue to arrest lockdown delinquents in Dhaka for second day
- Bangladesh reports 8,483 new COVID cases, another 132 die
- India ships first consignment of coal to Bangladesh for Rampal Power Plant
- Bangladesh launches mobile identity register to block illegal phones
- Bangladesh receives 1.3m doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
- Statues of Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth II toppled in Canada
- Delta variant sweeps Asia, prompting curbs as vaccination remains tepid