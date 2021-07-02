PSG agree deal with Ramos: RMC
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Jul 2021 01:39 AM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2021 01:39 AM BdST
Paris St Germain have struck a deal to sign Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, French radio network RMC reported on Thursday.
Ramos, 35, has been a free agent after failing to agree a new contract with Real Madrid last month and leaving the club where he had spent the last 16 years and won four Champions League titles and five La Liga crowns.
The RMC report said Ramos had agreed a two-year contract with PSG, who finished second behind champions Lille in Ligue 1 and were knocked out in the Champions League semi-finals by Manchester City.
Mauricio Pochettino's side have signed Netherlands midfielder Giorginio Wijnaldum after he ran down his deal with Liverpool while media reports say they are close to bringing in Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Inter Milan right back Achraf Hakimi.
Ramos missed a large chunk of last season with injuries and was left out of Spain's Euro 2020 squad but said when leaving Real last month that he was determined to keep proving himself at the highest level.
- PSG agree deal with Ramos
- No sign of Ronaldo leaving Juventus: football director
- Tokyo man evicted twice for Olympic construction
- Man Utd agree deal to sign Sancho
- Ukraine earn quarters spot with extra-time win over Sweden
- England beat Germany to move into Euro last eight
- Complacent France pay price for lacking the team factor
- Mbappe misfires as France flatter to deceive
- PSG agree deal with Ramos: RMC
- No sign of Ronaldo leaving Juventus, says football director
- 'Sad, lonely feeling': Tokyo man evicted twice, 50 years apart, for Olympic construction
- Man Utd agree deal to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund: Sky Sports
- Ukraine snatch extra-time win over 10-man Sweden to advance to Euro 2020 quarters
- England beat Germany 2-0 to move into Euro last eight
Most Read
- Next banking day in Bangladesh? That’s Monday
- Hundreds arrested, fined in Dhaka as Bangladesh cracks down on pandemic breaches
- Bangladesh reports 143 new COVID deaths, a daily record, as pandemic worsens
- Several COVID patients die amid oxygen crunch in Satkhira hospital
- Bangladesh launches mobile identity register to block illegal phones
- They are on the hunt for work amid lockdown, but jobs are difficult to come by
- With buses off the roads and factories open, garment workers set out on foot
- Disposal of case over Holey Artisan cafe terror attack stalls in pandemic
- 100 years on, Dhaka University leads in struggles but lags in education, research
- Bangladesh registering mobile phones with 3-month lifeline for illegal ones