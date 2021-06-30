England beat Germany 2-0 to move into Euro last eight
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Jun 2021 12:39 AM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2021 12:39 AM BdST
Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane struck as England reached the quarter-finals of the European Championship with a 2-0 win over rivals Germany at Wembley on Tuesday.
England will play either Sweden or Ukraine, who meet later on Tuesday in Glasgow in the last eight.
It was England's first knockout round victory inside 90 minutes at the Euros and came after midfielder Jack Grealish was introduced in the 69th minute.
Six minutes later, after a swift passing move, left wing-back Luke Shaw slipped the ball across the face of the goal for Sterling to slide in.
Grealish was the direct provider for England's second, crossing from the left for Kane to beat goalkeeper Manuel Neuer with a stooping header.
Earlier, England keeper Jordan Pickford did well to keep out Timo Werner before tipping over a stinging volley from Kai Havertz. At the other end, Mats Hummels denied Kane with a last-ditch clearance just before halftime.
- Complacent France pay price for lacking the team factor
- Mbappe misfires as France flatter to deceive
- We showed weakness: Deschamps
- Croatians shattered by seismic loss
- Enrique hails Spain’s team spirit
- Spain keeper goes from zero to hero
- Messi becomes Argentina's most capped player
- Swiss stun France as Mbappe misses penalty
- We showed weakness says defeated France coach Deschamps
- Mbappe misfires as fragile France flatter to deceive at Euro 2020
- Croatians shattered by seismic loss to Spain
- Complacent France pay price for lacking the team factor
- Spain keeper goes from zero to hero in 5-3 win over Croatia
- Spain coach hails team spirit after 'crazy' 5-3 win over Croatia
Most Read
- Prof Meherun Ahmed joins as dean of IUB's School of Business and Entrepreneurship
- France knocked out by Switzerland in shootout as Mbappe misses decisive penalty
- Bangladesh’s total virus cases top 900,000, another 112 die
- COVID: 25 die at Rajshahi hospital in a day
- UN peacekeeping missions prepare for possible shutdown
- Sayeed Khokon hits out at Mayor Taposh after bank account freeze
- No pillion passengers on motorcycles amid lockdown: DMP
- Twitter faces new headache in India after police complaint over controversial map
- Coronavirus: Where to call in an emergency
- Nasir, Omi get bail in Pori Moni case