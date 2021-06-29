Morata rises to occasion as Spain outlast Croatia in eight-goal thriller
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Jun 2021 12:55 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2021 12:55 AM BdST
Spain striker Alvaro Morata enjoyed sweet redemption by helping fire his side to a 5-3 win over Croatia after extra time on Monday to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 in an enthralling match laced with drama and storylines.
Spain fell behind in the first half to a Pedri own goal from near the halfway line after an incredible error from keeper Unai Simon but they looked on their way to a comfortable victory with goals from Pablo Sarabia, Cesar Azpilicueta and Ferran Torres.
Yet Croatia staged an unthinkable comeback with goals from Mislav Orsic in the 85th minute and a Mario Pasalic header in added time to force the extra period.
Spain showed tremendous character though and prevailed thanks to Morata's superb strike in the 100th minute and a goal from Mikel Oyarzabal in the 103rd.
Spain celebrated a first knockout win in a major tournament since winning Euro 2012 to set up a quarter-final against France or Switzerland in St Petersburg on Friday.
Croatia head home with their heads held high but are still waiting to win a knockout game at a Euros.
Morata has been the centre of attention of Spain's campaign amid inconsistent performances and criticism from his own supporters, which took an ugly turn during last week's 5-0 win over Slovakia.
His wife and children were threatened by supporters in Seville and he complained of facing death threats before the game, prompting coach Luis Enrique to urge police action.
Morata has been accused of having a fragile disposition but showed real leadership when Spain's confidence was on the floor, controlling a Dani Olmo cross with one foot before blasting into the roof of the net.
His team mate Simon also compensated for his first-half howler, making a superb save to thwart Andrej Kramaric early in extra-time.
Substitute Oyarzabal struck moments later to increase Spain's lead and this time Croatia had no response.
- Spain win 8-goal thriller to beat Croatia in extra time
- De Bruyne, Hazard in doubt for Euro quarters
- sEngland-Germany history will count for little
- Past defeats to Germany irrelevant: Southgate
- Czech spirit gave win over Dutch: coach
- Scans for Hazard, De Bruyne after injuries v Portugal
- Players to miss Euro games due to COVID-19
- Hazard fires Belgium past Portugal
- Ancient England-Germany history will count for little
- Players to miss Euro 2020 games due to COVID-19
- Czech spirit helped secure surprise win over Dutch, says coach
- Scans for Belgium's Hazard and De Bruyne after injuries at Euro 2020
- Past defeats to Germany are irrelevant: England's Southgate
- Hazard rocket fires Belgium past holders Portugal and into last eight
Most Read
- At least 7 die in Moghbazar building collapse after explosion
- No ‘movement passes’ for upcoming lockdown
- 'I was deafened. I had no idea what to do': witnesses recount Moghbazar blast
- Bangladesh posts record 8,364 virus cases in a day, another 104 die
- Public transport is suspended and malls are closed. But Dhaka roads are still busy
- 'I don't have anyone else': Man tormented by loss of wife, infant daughter in Moghbazar blast
- Fire Service opens probe into Moghbazar building explosion
- At least 400 victims of Moghbazar blast treated in five hospitals
- Bangladesh suspends public transport from Monday as lockdown rules tighten in virus flare-up
- Court freezes bank accounts of ex-mayor Sayeed Khokon, family in ACC probe