Messi moves past Mascherano to become Argentina's most capped player
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Jun 2021 11:26 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2021 11:26 AM BdST
With his inauspicious Argentina debut nothing but a distant memory, Lionel Messi became his country's most capped player on Monday in their 4-1 Copa America victory over Bolivia.
A perennial candidate in the 'Greatest of All Time' debate, Messi marked the occasion in style with a virtuoso performance, scoring twice and setting up another in his 148th national team appearance, surpassing Javier Mascherano's record.
It was all a far cry from his debut in 2005 when he was sent off after just 43 seconds.
Coming on the pitch as a second-half substitute in a friendly against Hungary in Budapest, the then 18-year-old was red carded for swinging an arm in an opponent’s face.
Argentina's record scorer, Messi's 74th and 75th international goals helped extend the side's unbeaten run to 17 games on Monday and booked a quarter-final tie against Ecuador on Saturday.
Argentina have not won a major title since lifting the Copa America in 1993 and Messi, who has won every honour available to him at Barcelona, is desperate for some success in a blue and white shirt.
"I've been lucky enough to win everything at club level and individual level and it would be lovely also to win something with the national side,” the 34-year-old said on the eve of this year’s Copa. “That’s my dream.”
His Spanish club were among those to send their congratulations for his record-breaking achievement on Monday: "A true legend, Leo! Congratulations".
Messi has appeared in three Copa America finals, as well as the 2014 World Cup final, all of which Argentina lost. However, they are in good form going into the last eight of the Copa and are undefeated since 2019.
They next face Ecuador in Goiania on Saturday for a place in the semi-finals.
- Swiss stun France as Mbappe misses penalty
- Spain win 8-goal thriller to beat Croatia in extra time
- De Bruyne, Hazard in doubt for Euro quarters
- sEngland-Germany history will count for little
- Past defeats to Germany irrelevant: Southgate
- Czech spirit gave win over Dutch: coach
- Scans for Hazard, De Bruyne after injuries v Portugal
- Players to miss Euro games due to COVID-19
- Messi moves past Mascherano to become Argentina's most capped player
- France knocked out of Euro 2020 by Switzerland in shootout
- Morata rises to occasion as Spain outlast Croatia in eight-goal thriller
- De Bruyne, Hazard in doubt for Belgium's Euro 2020 quarter-final
- Ancient England-Germany history will count for little
- Players to miss Euro 2020 games due to COVID-19
Most Read
- No ‘movement passes’ for upcoming lockdown
- Bangladesh posts record 8,364 virus cases in a day, another 104 die
- Prof Meherun Ahmed joins as dean of IUB's School of Business and Entrepreneurship
- Public transport is suspended and malls are closed. But Dhaka roads are still busy
- Court freezes bank accounts of ex-mayor Sayeed Khokon, family in ACC probe
- UN peacekeeping missions prepare for possible shutdown
- At least 7 die in Moghbazar building collapse after explosion
- No pillion passengers on motorcycles amid lockdown: DMP
- He was fired under the Ershad regime. Now he will get due wages after 39 years
- Don’t wind up People’s Leasing, but restructure it: HC