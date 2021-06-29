France knocked out by Switzerland in shootout as Mbappe misses decisive penalty
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Jun 2021 03:57 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jun 2021 04:15 AM BdST
World champions France were knocked out of Euro 2020 on Monday as they lost a penalty shootout 5-4 to Switzerland following a pulsating 3-3 draw after extra time that sets the Swiss up for a quarter-final meeting with Spain on Friday.
With the two sides deadlocked after 90 minutes and neither managing to score during extra time, Kylian Mbappe's penalty was saved by Yann Sommer to send the Swiss through.
The Swiss took a shock lead in the 15th minute when Haris Seferovic rose to head home Steven Zuber's cross, and they could have had a second from the penalty spot early in the second but Hugo Lloris saved from Ricardo Rodriguez.
Karim Benzema struck twice in 103 seconds and Paul Pogba added a sumptuous strike to put France 3-1 up with 15 minutes to go, but Seferovic headed his second goal in the 81st minute before Mario Gavranovic fired a last-gasp equaliser.
France substitute Kingsley Coman fired a thundering drive off the bar in the dying seconds as the game finished 3-3 and went into extra time, with neither side able to score in the allotted 30 minutes.
Both teams were perfect from the penalty spot until Mbappe stepped up to take the last of France's five scheduled kicks, but Sommer dived to his right and got a strong hand to the striker's effort, swatting it away to send the Swiss through.
