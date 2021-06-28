Czech Republic stun 10-man Netherlands to seal quarter-final berth
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Jun 2021 12:21 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2021 12:21 AM BdST
Striker Patrik Schick scored his fourth goal of the tournament as the Czech Republic stunned 10-man Netherlands with a deserved 2-0 victory in their European Championship last-16 clash in front of 56,000 fans at the Puskas Arena on Sunday.
The Czechs created the better chances against their more fancied opponents in the frenzied atmosphere and booked a quarter-final meeting with Denmark in Baku on Saturday when Tomas Holes headed in at the back post in the 68th minute after Tomas Kalas had steered the ball into his path.
Holes then turned provider as he set up Schick for a second, the striker slotting the ball coolly past veteran Dutch goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg to continue his dream tournament.
The Dutch challenge was dealt a blow on 55 minutes when centre back Matthijs De Ligt received a red card for a handball just outside his own box. He was initially given a yellow card, but referee Sergei Karasev changed his mind after a Video Assistant Referee check.
- Perisic tests positive for COVID-19
- Austria scare wake-up call for Italy
- Germany not big on penalty training for England game
- England prepared if Germany game goes to penalties
- Austria test tougher than quarter-finals for Italy
- Italy edge Austria in extra time
- Denmark thrash Wales to reach Euro quarters
- Lukaku says he is still chasing Ronaldo
- Czech Republic stun 10-man Netherlands to seal quarter-final berth
- Stones says England fully prepared if Germany game goes to penalties
- Germany not big on penalty preparation for England game: Havertz
- Austria scare gives Italian record breakers welcome wake-up call
- Croatia's Perisic to miss Spain game after positive COVID-19 test
- Austria posed bigger threat than potential quarter-final opponents, says Mancini
Most Read
- At least 7 die in Moghbazar building collapse after explosion
- Bangladesh alters COVID lockdown plans: strict curbs to start on Jul 1
- Bangladesh suspends public transport from Monday as lockdown rules tighten in virus flare-up
- Bangladesh scraps 10 coal-based power plants over environmental worries
- COVID: Bangladesh posts 119 new deaths, a daily record
- Thousands crowd Shimulia ferry port after lockdown notice
- Bangladesh war crimes prosecutor Zead-al Malum is dead
- Bangladesh registering mobile phones with 3-month lifeline for illegal ones
- Hasina urges caution amid surging virus cases
- Shimulia ferry terminal teems with crowds as lockdown spurs exodus from Dhaka