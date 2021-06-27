Stones says England fully prepared if Germany game goes to penalties
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Jun 2021 06:50 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2021 06:50 PM BdST
England will be completely focused and well prepared if their European Championship last-16 meeting with Germany on Tuesday goes into a penalty shootout, said defender John Stones.
The team banished a decades-long curse of failing in penalty shootouts with a nail-biting 4-3 round-of-16 victory over Colombia in the 2018 World Cup, where they finished fourth.
"With how we do it now, we've been practising so much," Stones was quoted as saying by the BBC. "We've been practising on keeping clear focus of what to do if your turn comes up."
Memories of England's Euro 1996 semi-final defeat by Germany on penalties are still fresh for some supporters, but Stones said the team would leave nothing to chance.
"I remember being seventh in the World Cup (against Colombia in 2018) after Eric Dier. That was a scary moment," Stones said.
"Unless it's Harry Kane or the boys who take penalties for their clubs regularly, it's a zone that we've not stepped into before.
"But I was ready because of this process that we've always talked about. It's about making you as comfortable as possible in that situation."
England finished at the top of Group D in Euro 2020 with seven points. Stones said his side was eager to continue their progress to "change the way the nation looks at the team and English football."
"I think we've taken massive strides in that since 2018 and it's about doing it again. I don't think we should put any more pressure on ourselves," Stones said.
"There's a trophy to be won here that's never been won before, and we should be super excited by that and go in with that fearlessness that we've had over these years."
- Austria test tougher than quarter-finals for Italy
- Italy edge Austria in extra time
- Denmark thrash Wales to reach Euro quarters
- Lukaku says he is still chasing Ronaldo
- Spain lifted but eternal Modric awaits
- UEFA scraps away goals rule in club competitions
- Late goal gives Brazil 2-1 win over Colombia
- Ronaldo rescues Portugal in draw with France
- Stones says England fully prepared if Germany game goes to penalties
- Germany not big on penalty preparation for England game: Havertz
- Austria scare gives Italian record breakers welcome wake-up call
- Croatia's Perisic to miss Spain game after positive COVID-19 test
- Austria posed bigger threat than potential quarter-final opponents, says Mancini
- Italy beat Austria 2-1 with extra time goals to reach last eight
Most Read
- Bangladesh alters COVID lockdown plans: strict curbs to start on Jul 1
- Bangladesh health minister defends lockdown amid vaccine supply crunch
- Bangladesh suspends public transport from Monday as lockdown rules tighten in virus flare-up
- Shimulia ferry terminal teems with crowds as lockdown spurs exodus from Dhaka
- Bangladesh scraps 10 coal-based power plants over environmental worries
- Zafrullah Chowdhury ripped into Tarique Rahman. Then he comes under fire from BNP adherents
- Bangladesh to enter strict lockdown on Monday as COVID cases surge
- Bangladesh registering mobile phones with 3-month lifeline for illegal ones
- Bangladesh war crimes prosecutor Zead-al Malum is dead
- Thousands crowd Shimulia ferry port after lockdown notice