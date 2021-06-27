Germany not big on penalty preparation for England game: Havertz
Published: 27 Jun 2021 06:40 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2021 06:40 PM BdST
Germany are not doing major penalty training ahead of their Euro 2020 round-of-16 match against England at Wembley stadium on Tuesday, saying they hope to finish off the game within 90 minutes.
The Germans have won every single World Cup penalty shootout they have done, as well as two out of three at Euros, losing only their first one in the 1976 Euro final to Czechoslovakia.
They also beat England on penalties at Wembley in the semi-finals in the 1996 edition before going on to win their third European crown.
"We are going into the game wanting to win it over 90 minutes," Germany midfielder Kai Havertz told a news conference at their team base in Bavaria on Sunday.
"It could of course go to penalties at this stage of the tournament so we have to be prepared. Obviously after training we hit a few penalties to see who the better penalty takers are.
"But it is not the biggest issue of the game. The 120 minutes before that could be far more important and putting too much pressure on yourself (with penalties) is not good."
The Germans won just one game in their group but advanced in second place after a nervous 2-2 draw against Hungary.
England were equally unimpressive but even more efficient to top Group D with seven points and no goals conceded, but they are the lowest-scoring team ever to top a Euros group, with just two goals.
"It would be wrong to underestimate them. We know England well. They have some of the world's best players and, yes, they also have room for improvement," said Havertz, who will come up against several of his Chelsea team mates on Tuesday.
"But England have not yet conceded a goal in the tournament and they have so many individual qualities. You have to respect them but we are also a team with good players. For me and the entire team it will be a special game."
- Austria test tougher than quarter-finals for Italy
- Italy edge Austria in extra time
- Denmark thrash Wales to reach Euro quarters
- Lukaku says he is still chasing Ronaldo
- Spain lifted but eternal Modric awaits
- UEFA scraps away goals rule in club competitions
- Late goal gives Brazil 2-1 win over Colombia
- Ronaldo rescues Portugal in draw with France
- Austria posed bigger threat than potential quarter-final opponents, says Mancini
- Italy beat Austria 2-1 with extra time goals to reach last eight
- Dolberg double powers Danes past Wales into Euro quarters
- Lukaku says he is world class striker but still chasing Ronaldo
- Spain lifted after group struggles but eternal Modric awaits
- UEFA scraps away goals rule in all club competitions
Most Read
- Bangladesh alters COVID lockdown plans: strict curbs to start on Jul 1
- Bangladesh health minister defends lockdown amid vaccine supply crunch
- Bangladesh suspends public transport from Monday as lockdown rules tighten in virus flare-up
- Shimulia ferry terminal teems with crowds as lockdown spurs exodus from Dhaka
- Bangladesh scraps 10 coal-based power plants over environmental worries
- Zafrullah Chowdhury ripped into Tarique Rahman. Then he comes under fire from BNP adherents
- Bangladesh to enter strict lockdown on Monday as COVID cases surge
- Bangladesh registering mobile phones with 3-month lifeline for illegal ones
- Bangladesh war crimes prosecutor Zead-al Malum is dead
- Thousands crowd Shimulia ferry port after lockdown notice