Early England goal ensures win and top spot in Group D
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Jun 2021 03:15 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2021 03:15 AM BdST
Raheem Sterling scored early as England beat the Czech Republic 1-0 at Wembley on Tuesday to take top spot in Group D at the European Championship.
The 12th minute headed goal also means a return to Wembley in the last 16 next week when England will take on the runners-up in Group F, to be decided on Wednesday.
Unbeaten England finished with seven points, comfortably ahead of Croatia, who were second with four after beating Scotland 3-1 in Glasgow.
A tired-looking Czech Republic finished third in the group, but still advance with their four point haul.
More stories
- Slovak coach hopes to ride luck to last 16
- UEFA turn down request for 'rainbow lights' in Munich
- Relentless Belgium win again
- No plan to replace Wembley as Euro host: UEFA
- Danish fairytale win puts them in last 16
- Vidal own goal breaks Uruguay drought
- Only vaccinated fans to be allowed at Qatar World Cup
- 10,000 fans allowed at Tokyo 2020 venues
Recent Stories
- Slovak coach hopes to ride luck to last 16 against Spain
- UEFA turn down request for 'rainbow lights' in Munich
- UEFA says no plan to take away Euro semis, final from Wembley
- Vidal own goal breaks Uruguay drought in 1-1 draw with Chile
- Fairytale for Denmark as rout of Russia puts them in last 16
- Relentless Belgium win again to leave Finland hopes hanging
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh seals off districts around Dhaka to stem the coronavirus spread
- Bangladesh reports 4,846 new COVID cases, 76 deaths in a day
- Long-haul buses barred from Dhaka amid lockdown in nearby districts
- 71% slum dwellers in Dhaka, 55% in Chattogram have coronavirus antibodies: icddr,b
- Dhaka hospitals see spike in COVID-19 patients as pandemic worsens
- Mohiuddin Ahmed, founder of leading publisher UPL, dies at 77
- Long-haul bus services from Dhaka suspended during lockdown
- Police arrest nine human trafficking suspects tied to Omi
- Bangladesh announces stricter restrictions in 7 districts as COVID cases spike
- Taliban enter key cities in Afghanistan’s north after swift offensive