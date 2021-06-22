UEFA says no plan to take away Euro semis, final from Wembley
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Jun 2021 11:58 AM BdST Updated: 22 Jun 2021 11:58 AM BdST
UEFA has no plans to replace Wembley as host stadium of the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final, European soccer's governing body said, after Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called for the final to be moved from Britain due to rising COVID-19 cases.
The United Kingdom recorded 10,633 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths on Monday, taking its toll to 4.63 million confirmed cases and 127,976 total deaths, according to a Reuters tally.
UEFA said on Friday it had a contingency plan to take the final away from Wembley unless the UK agreed to exempt travelling foreign fans from 10-day quarantine rules.
"UEFA, the English FA and the English authorities are working closely together successfully to stage the semi-finals and final of EURO in Wembley and there are no plans to change the venue for those games," a UEFA spokesperson said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.
Wembley is scheduled to host the semi-finals on July 6 and 7 before the July 11 final.
Italian PM Draghi said on Monday he was in favour of hosting the final in Rome, rather than in "a country where infections are rising quickly".
The Times newspaper reported on Friday that Budapest was the alternative venue being considered if Wembley was not able to accept travelling supporters.
- Relentless Belgium win again
- Danish fairytale win puts them in last 16
- Vidal own goal breaks Uruguay drought
- Only vaccinated fans to be allowed at Qatar World Cup
- 10,000 fans allowed at Tokyo 2020 venues
- Hubbard to become first transgender athlete to compete at Games
- Euros: Wales scrape into last 16
- Swiss beat Turkey to keep Euro 2020 hopes alive
- UEFA says no plan to take away Euro semis, final from Wembley
- Vidal own goal breaks Uruguay drought in 1-1 draw with Chile
- Fairytale for Denmark as rout of Russia puts them in last 16
- Relentless Belgium win again to leave Finland hopes hanging
- Qatar says only vaccinated fans allowed at World Cup 2022
- Up to 10,000 fans allowed at Tokyo 2020 venues, despite warnings
Most Read
- Bangladesh announces stricter restrictions in 7 districts as COVID cases spike
- Bangladesh logs 4,636 COVID cases, highest in a day since mid-April
- Bangladesh seals off districts around Dhaka to stem the coronavirus spread
- Bangladesh rolls out the first batch of Pfizer vaccine doses
- Long-haul bus services from Dhaka suspended during lockdown
- Axiata, Telenor seal $15bn deal to form Malaysia’s biggest mobile operator
- Dhaka hospitals see spike in COVID-19 patients as pandemic worsens
- Lighter cargo ship capsizes after colliding with tanker on Karnaphuli
- Bangladesh to cut off rail links, water transport services to 7 locked-down districts
- India's vaccinations hit record with free COVID shots