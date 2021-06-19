Punchless England held by Scotland at Wembley
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Jun 2021 03:04 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2021 03:04 AM BdST
Lacklustre England were held to a 0-0 draw by a determined Scotland in their Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium on Friday.
England defender John Stones headed against the post in the 12th minute while for Scotland Stephen O'Donnell forced Jordan Pickford into a diving save with a fine volley.
After the break, Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall did well to keep out a low drive from Mason Mount while visiting striker Che Adams missed a good chance in the 78th minute, blasting over at the back post.
The result leaves England still well poised to progress, level on four points with group leaders Czech Republic who they host on Tuesday, while Scotland and Croatia have a point each ahead of their meeting in Glasgow on the same day.
More stories
Recent Stories
- Dutch delight as victory over Austria seals top spot in Group C
- Yarmolenko helps Ukraine beat N Macedonia to end losing streak
- De Bruyne inspires Belgium comeback win amid Eriksen tributes
- US Open to be held with full capacity crowds
- Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics to prolong career
- Locatelli brace sends dominant Italy into Euro 2020 knockouts
Opinion
Most Read
- 'Missing' Islamic preacher Abu Taw Haa returns home
- Two held after Tk 37m 'vanishes' from Dhaka Bank vault
- Three dead after bus rams car in Cumilla
- Bangladesh's COVID cases rise by 3,883, another 54 die
- Indian actor Vidya Balan challenges sexism in bureaucracy in her latest movie
- A pill to treat COVID? The US is betting on it
- Islamic preacher Taw Haa ‘hid in Gaibandha for personal reasons’, police say
- BNP leader Nipun Roy Chowdhury freed from jail after two and a half months
- Pori Moni was carried out of Dhaka Boat Club, two hours after entry: police
- Underground trains are expected to transport passengers in Dhaka in 2026