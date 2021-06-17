Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics to prolong career
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Jun 2021 08:21 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2021 08:21 PM BdST
Rafa Nadal pulled out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, saying he took the decision after consultations with his team in a bid to prolong his career.
The 35-year-old Spaniard said the two-week gap between the French Open and Wimbledon -- which starts on June 28 -- was not enough time for him to recuperate after a demanding claycourt season where he played in five tournaments.
"I have decided not to participate at this year's Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo," Nadal, twice a Wimbledon champion, said on Twitter.
"It's never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discussing it with my team I understand that it is the right decision."
Nadal, a 20-times Grand Slam winner, played at the Monte Carlo Masters, Barcelona, Madrid Masters and Rome Masters before the French Open.
Rafael Nadal (ESP) reacts during his semifinal match against Novak Djokovic (SRB) on day 13 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports/
"The fact that there has only been two weeks between RG (Roland Garros) and Wimbledon, didn't make it easier on my body to recuperate after the always demanding clay court season," he added.
"They have been two months of great effort and the decision I take is focused looking at the mid and long-term."
Nadal has won two gold medals at the Olympics -- a singles title in 2008 in Beijing and a doubles gold at Rio 2016, where he was the flag bearer for Spain.
"The Olympic Games always meant a lot and they were always a priority as a sports person, I found the spirit that every sports person in the world wants to live," Nadal said.
"I personally had the chance to live three of them and had the honour to be the flag bearer for my country."
- Italy rising from World Cup ashes
- Dominant Italy power into knockouts
- Ramos to leave Real Madrid
- Hummels own goal gifts France win over Germany
- Record-breaking Ronaldo helps Portugal sink Hungary
- France in full attacking mode against Germany
- Argentina held to draw by Chile
- Brazil open Copa with 3-0 win over Venezuela
- Locatelli brace sends dominant Italy into Euro 2020 knockouts
- Dynamic Italy blazing a trail from ashes of World Cup failure
- Sergio Ramos to leave Real Madrid after 16 years
- Hummels own goal gifts France 1-0 win over Germany
- Record-breaking Ronaldo strikes late as Portugal sink Hungary
- France in full attacking mode, Germany with Mueller up front
Most Read
- Pori Moni was carried out of Dhaka Boat Club, two hours after entry: police
- Pori Moni wants probe to reveal truth at All Community Club in Gulshan
- Bangladesh COVID positivity rate surges past 15% again
- Bangladesh parliament lurches into debate over clubs, alcohol and gambling
- Bangladesh extends pandemic curbs by another month as virus cases flare up
- Bangladesh gives Tk 650m to Sudan in debt relief
- Bangladesh's COVID deaths rise by 63, the biggest single-day jump in six weeks
- Dhaka University music teacher Leena Taposi accused of plagiarism
- Pori Moni is accused of vandalism at All Community Club in Gulshan
- Nasir Mahmood has ties to a club that accused actress Pori Moni of vandalism