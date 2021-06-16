Record-breaking Ronaldo strikes late as Portugal sink Hungary
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Jun 2021 12:31 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2021 12:31 AM BdST
Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated becoming the first player to appear in five European Championships with a brace as they got their title defence off to a winning start with a 3-0 victory over a determined Hungary on Tuesday.
Ronaldo's 87th-minute penalty after a foul on Rafa Silva meant he overtook Michel Platini for most European Championship goals scored, taking his tally to 10, after Raphael Guerreiro's deflected goal had given them the lead three minutes earlier.
Ronaldo, who missed a sitter in the first half, then delivered the final blow to a spirited Hungary side with a goal after a brilliant Portugal move in stoppage time.
Before Portugal's goal rush, Hungary thought they had snatched a first win over the visitors in their 14th meeting much to the delight of a packed stadium when Szabolcs Schon had the ball in the net. But the winger's effort was disallowed for offside in the build-up.
- Argentina held to draw by Chile
- Brazil open Copa with 3-0 win over Venezuela
- Djokovic wins French Open title
- Eriksen did not have COVID: Inter director
- Cheers drown out boos as England take the knee
- Eriksen still in hospital
- Denmark's Eriksen given CPR during Euro 2020 clash
- Finland beat Denmark but game overshadowed by Eriksen collapse
- Record-breaking Ronaldo strikes late as Portugal sink Hungary
- France in full attacking mode, Germany with Mueller up front
- Messi free kick not enough as Argentina held to draw by Chile
- Brazil open Copa America with 3-0 win over Venezuela
- Djokovic beats Tsitsipas to win his second French Open title
- Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID and was not vaccinated
Most Read
- Dhaka University music teacher Leena Taposi accused of plagiarism
- Who is Nasir Mahmood, the man accused of trying to rape Pori Moni at Dhaka Boat Club?
- Pori Moni to continue fight for justice after attempted rape case against businessman
- Pori Moni at Detective Branch offices for questioning
- UK aid cuts to BRAC a ‘gut punch’: Asif Saleh
- Businessman Nasir Mahmood arrested in attempted rape case filed by Pori Moni
- Nasir is a ‘good man’: Jatiya Party MP Chunnu defends key suspect in attempted rape case
- Bangladesh logs 3,319 new COVID cases, highest daily count in seven weeks
- Bangladesh among top three SDG performers
- A top virologist in China, at centre of a pandemic storm, speaks out