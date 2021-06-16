Record-breaking Ronaldo strikes late as Portugal sink Hungary

Ronaldo's 87th-minute penalty after a foul on Rafa Silva meant he overtook Michel Platini for most European Championship goals scored, taking his tally to 10, after Raphael Guerreiro's deflected goal had given them the lead three minutes earlier.

Ronaldo, who missed a sitter in the first half, then delivered the final blow to a spirited Hungary side with a goal after a brilliant Portugal move in stoppage time.

Before Portugal's goal rush, Hungary thought they had snatched a first win over the visitors in their 14th meeting much to the delight of a packed stadium when Szabolcs Schon had the ball in the net. But the winger's effort was disallowed for offside in the build-up.