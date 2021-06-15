Messi free kick not enough as Argentina held to draw by Chile
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jun 2021 05:12 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2021 05:12 AM BdST
Argentina's Lionel Messi scored one of his trademark free kicks in the first half but Eduardo Vargas equalised for Chile to leave honours even at 1-1 in their Copa America opener in Rio de Janeiro on Monday.
Messi curled a superb free kick into the corner of Claudio Bravo's net from 25 metres after 33 minutes.
Chile equalised 13 minutes into the second half when Vargas followed up to head home the rebound after Arturo Vidal's penalty was tipped on to the bar by Emiliano Martinez.
The result extended Argentina's unbeaten run to 14 games under coach Lionel Scaloni, a sequence dating back to the 2019 Copa America semi-final.
Paraguay take on Bolivia in the second Group A game later on Monday, with Uruguay, the fifth team in the section, debuting on Friday.
More stories
- Argentina held to draw by Chile
- Brazil open Copa with 3-0 win over Venezuela
- Djokovic wins French Open title
- Eriksen did not have COVID: Inter director
- Cheers drown out boos as England take the knee
- Eriksen still in hospital
- Denmark's Eriksen given CPR during Euro 2020 clash
- Finland beat Denmark but game overshadowed by Eriksen collapse
Recent Stories
- Messi free kick not enough as Argentina held to draw by Chile
- Brazil open Copa America with 3-0 win over Venezuela
- Djokovic beats Tsitsipas to win his second French Open title
- Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID and was not vaccinated
- Cheers drown out boos as England take the knee at Wembley
- Denmark's Eriksen still in hospital, condition is stable
Opinion
Most Read
- Dhaka University music teacher Leena Taposi accused of plagiarism
- Businessman Nasir Mahmood arrested in attempted rape case filed by Pori Moni
- Dhallywood actress Pori Moni accuses a businessman of attempted rape, murder
- Pori Moni sues businessman Nasir Mahmood, 5 others in attempted rape case
- Who is Nasir Mahmood, the man accused of trying to rape Pori Moni at Dhaka Boat Club?
- Businessman Nasir Mahmood denies trying to rape, murder actress Pori Moni
- COVID: Bangladesh reports 54 new deaths, 3,050 cases in a day as pandemic worsens
- Impose local lockdowns without risking COVID spread: Hasina
- Bangladesh weighs alternatives to SSC, HSC exams in 2021
- Brazil open Copa America with 3-0 win over Venezuela