Denmark's Eriksen still in hospital, condition is stable
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Jun 2021 07:02 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2021 07:02 PM BdST
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen remained in hospital and was in stable condition on Sunday, after collapsing during his side's Euro 2020 opening match with Finland and being given CPR on the pitch on Saturday, the Danish football association said.
"This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates. His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalised for further examination," Danish FA DBU said on Twitter.
Eriksen, 29, collapsed suddenly in the 42nd minute of the match while running near the left touchline after a Denmark throw-in. As a hush fell over the 16,000-strong crowd, his teammates gathered around him while he was treated on the pitch and then carried off on a stretcher.
"The team and the staff of the national team has received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday's incident," DBU said.
"We would like to thank everyone for the heartfelt greetings to Christian Eriksen from fans, players, the royal families from both Denmark and England, international associations, clubs etc," it said.
Messages of support for Eriksen, who plays for Inter Milan, have poured in.
The Group B game was halted and then eventually restarted an hour and 45 minutes later. Finland went on to win 1-0.
- Denmark's Eriksen given CPR during Euro 2020 clash
- Finland beat Denmark but game overshadowed by Eriksen collapse
- Italy open Euro 2020 with win over Turkey
- Krejcikova wins French Open title
- Euro 2020 starts with fireworks and balloons
- Jokic wins NBA MVP
- Japan plans holding Olympics with local spectators
- Colombia grab 2-2 draw with Argentina
- Debutants Finland beat Denmark but game overshadowed by Eriksen collapse
- Denmark's Eriksen given CPR during Euro 2020 clash
- Krejcikova wins French Open women's title
- Italy open Euro 2020 with 3-0 win over Turkey
- Euro 2020 starts with fireworks and balloons after year-long delay
- Nuggets star centre Nikola Jokic named NBA MVP
Most Read
- Denmark's Eriksen rushed to hospital after collapsing in Euro 2020 match
- Minister Mannan makes a U-turn, says bureaucracy is hindering development
- After Shakib apology and punishment, BCB digs deep into his DPL outburst
- G7 rivals China with grand infrastructure plan
- Study finds Beta variant in 80% severe COVID cases at Ctg hospital in April, May
- Bangladeshi returnee from Syria was involved with terrorism in Indonesia: police
- Shakib slapped with 3-match suspension in DPL for behavioural misconduct
- How did the sex trafficking of 1,000 Dhaka girls go unnoticed?
- Bangladesh plans major facelift for its National Zoo in Dhaka
- What is a flying car? ‘Like Uber meets Tesla in the air’