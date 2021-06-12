Krejcikova wins French Open women's title
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Jun 2021 10:12 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2021 10:12 PM BdST
Czech Barbora Krejcikova claimed her maiden Grand Slam title when she beat Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 2-6 6-4 in the French Open final on Saturday.
The 25-year-old is the first Czech to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup since Hana Mandlikova, who represented Czechoslovakia, triumphed in 1981.
Krejcikova won six games in a row to take the opening set after dropping serve in the first, before Pavlyuchenkova gained the upper hand in the second set.
The Russian had her left thigh taped at 5-2 but served it out to level at one-set all before Krejcikova broke decisively for 4-3 in the decider to extend her winning streak on clay to 12 matches.
