Denmark's Eriksen conscious in hospital after collapsing at Euro 2020
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Jun 2021 11:24 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2021 12:33 AM BdST
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed while playing and was given CPR by medics during his side's Euro 2020 football match with Finland on Saturday, and was later conscious in hospital.
The game was initially suspended and later postponed.
Eriksen collapsed suddenly in the 42nd minute of the match while running near the left touchline after a Denmark throw-in. Teammates Martin Braithwaite and Thomas Delaney rushed to assist him, with Delaney beckoning furiously for medical assistance.
Football - Euro 2020 - Group B - Denmark v Finland - Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark - June 12, 2021 Denmark's Christian Eriksen is seen down on the pitch after collapsing during the match. Pool via REUTERS
A Reuters photographer at the game saw Eriksen raise his hand as he was carried from the pitch on a stretcher, and the stadium announcer later told the crowd that he had been taken to the nearby Rigshospitalet.
The Danish DBU football association tweeted that the 29-year-old was "awake and at Rigshospitalet for further examinations".
The news that Eriksen had been taken to hospital was greeted by the crowd chanting his name.
Football - Euro 2020 - Group B - Denmark v Finland - Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark - June 12, 2021 Denmark's Christian Eriksen is carried off after collapsing during the match. Pool via REUTERS
The game was scoreless when Eriksen, who plays club soccer for Inter Milan in Italy, collapsed.
