Colombia score in added time to grab 2-2 draw with Argentina
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Jun 2021 08:12 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2021 08:12 AM BdST
Argentina scored twice in the first eight minutes but could not withstand Colombia’s second-half pressure as the hosts rallied for a 2-2 draw in a thrilling World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni made five changes from the team that drew 1-1 with Chile last week and his side got the best possible start when Cristian Romero, playing in just his second international, headed home from a free kick inside three minutes.
Leandro Paredes made it 2-0 five minutes later when he dribbled through a pack of Colombian defenders and slipped the ball past the keeper.
Argentina struggled to contain Colombia's Juan Cuadrado as the hosts started to create more opportunities, with Luis Muriel and Duvan Zapata both missing chances.
But they did get on the board five minutes into the second half after Argentine defender Nicolas Otamendi used an arm to flatten Mateus Uribe and Muriel converted the penalty.
Argentina too had chances but found Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina in inspired form, twice making great saves to thwart Lionel Messi.
The result leaves Argentina in second place behind Brazil in the 10-team South American qualifying group. The top four teams qualify automatically for Qatar 2022 and the fifth-placed side go into an intercontinental playoff.
Earlier on Tuesday, Peru got their first victory of the campaign with a 2-1 win in Ecuador. Christian Cueva put Peru ahead after 63 minutes and Luis Advincula made it 2-0 with a minute remaining.
Gonzalo Plata scored in added time for the home side, who had a penalty award rescinded by the Video Assistant Referee early in the second half.
Hosts Venezuela held Uruguay to a 0-0 draw, the point leaving them joint bottom on four points with Peru and Bolivia, who are playing Chile on Tuesday.
