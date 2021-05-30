Clinical Chelsea stun Man City to win Champions League
>> Reuters
Published: 30 May 2021 03:05 AM BdST Updated: 30 May 2021 03:39 AM BdST
Chelsea won their second Champions League title and denied Pep Guardiola's Manchester City their first with Kai Havertz grabbing a first-half goal to secure a 1-0 win in Saturday's all-English final at the Estadio Do Dragao.
The German youngster, Chelsea's record signing, kept his composure as he latched on to Mason Mount's through pass and evaded goalkeeper Ederson before rolling the ball into an empty net in the 42nd minute to decide a tight encounter.
Premier League champions City were favourites ahead of the final but suffered a desperately disappointing night in their first Champions League showpiece match.
Despite winning three of the last four Premier League titles for City, Spaniard Guardiola failed to deliver the coveted European trophy he last won with Barcelona in 2011.
For Chelsea's German manager Thomas Tuchel the triumph comes after his Paris St Germain side suffered defeat in last season's final against Bayern Munich.
Guardiola’s team selection was surprising with Raheem Sterling brought in on the left flank and neither of the two regular holding midfielders, Fernandinho or Rodri, picked, with Ilkay Gundogan left to protect the back line.
It quickly became apparent the move had left City’s defence exposed with Chelsea creating early chances, three of which fell to Timo Werner who failed to capitalise - miskicking one, shooting softly at Ederson and then finding the side-netting.
Tuchel won the tactical battle against Guardiola and although City improved after the break they were never able to find their usual dominance and fluency.
City laboured as they searched for openings and their cause was not helped when playmaker Kevin De Bruyne went off with a head injury after a clash with Antonio Rudiger.
Chelsea survived seven minutes of stoppage time with Riyad Mahrez going agonisingly close for City before the celebrations from Chelsea's travelling fans could begin.
- Chelsea beat Man City to win Champions League title
- Havertz gives Chelsea halftime lead
- Sterling, Havertz start in Champions League final
- English fans touch down in Porto
- European win to boost City’s Bid to match United’s global brand
- Porto locals fume over ease of COVID rules
- Putting women on equal footing at the Olympics
- In sailing, women are taking more than a seat
- Havertz goal wins Champions League for Chelsea against Man City
- Havertz gives Chelsea halftime lead in Champions League final
- Sterling and Havertz start in Champions League final
- Dozens of planes packed with English football fans touch down in Porto
- Porto locals' fury as COVID rules eased for English football fans
- Champions League win would boost City's bid to match United as global brand
Most Read
- Online sexual assault video: Police trying to get Bangladeshi victim home
- Fears for Bangladesh garment workers as safety agreement nears an end
- Father of Bangladeshi woman assaulted in India says he thought she was with in-laws
- Couriered into Bangladesh, LSD is sold online
- Rape suspect Ridoy Babo coordinates international trafficking ring: police
- Bangladesh confirms first local cases of COVID variant dominant in India
- Bangladesh arrests six over gang rape on moving bus
- Bangladesh reports 1,043 new virus cases, 38 deaths in a day
- India arrests 6 suspects over sexual assaults on ‘Bangladeshi’ woman, viral video
- For SSC, HSC students, uncertainty clouds road to the future