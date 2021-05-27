Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach: club
>> Reuters
Published: 27 May 2021 04:46 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2021 04:46 PM BdST
Zinedine Zidane has stepped down as Real Madrid coach with immediate effect five days after his team were pipped to the La Liga title by city rivals Atletico Madrid, the Spanish club said on Thursday.
The Frenchman, who led Real to two league titles and three Champions League triumphs in two spells as coach since 2016, leaves the club after their first trophy-less season in more than a decade.
