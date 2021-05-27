Argentina has been asked to host Copa America, government official says
>> Reuters
Published: 27 May 2021 08:49 AM BdST Updated: 27 May 2021 08:49 AM BdST
Argentina has been officially asked to host the whole of this year's Copa America and is working on the possibility of replacing Colombia as co-host, a top Argentine government official said on Wednesday.
The tournament was due to be held in both nations between June 13 and July 10 but the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) last week removed Colombia as co-host because of ongoing civil unrest there.
"There is an offer to hold the complete (tournament) in Argentina, but first we have to resolve the part we’ve already committed to," Santiago Cafiero, the cabinet chief in Argentina’s government, told Radio La Red.
"The debate and the task that we have now is to discuss the venues," he added. “We have nothing against it from a health point of view but we do have to take all precautions. That’s what we are working on."
CONMEBOL officials visited two stadiums this week, at Estudiantes de La Plata and Velez Sarsfield, to gauge their readiness, a source told Reuters.
The move comes in spite of a surge in COVID-19 cases in Argentina over the last two weeks.
The death toll in Argentina is 74,480, according to the World Health Organisation, and the country has been under a strict lockdown since Saturday, with all sport, religious and social gatherings banned and non-essential businesses closed.
Neighbouring Uruguay is also experiencing a surge while Brazil has seen 450,000 deaths from the virus, more than any country except the United States.
CONMEBOL is still determined, however, that the Copa America, the oldest international tournament in the world, must take place.
Thirteen games were due to be held in Argentina, including the opening match between Argentina and Chile at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires. Another 15 had been planned for Colombia.
- Villarreal beat Man U to win Europa League
- Conte leaves Inter
- United fans attacked ahead of final
- Villareal have ‘great chance’ against United
- Inter are Italian champions again -- so why might Conte leave?
- MCG named COVID hotspot
- Super League: UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings
- Aguero close to joining Barca: Guardiola
- Emery lauds 'impeccable' Villarreal for historic Europa League win
- Zidane tells Real Madrid he will step down as coach
- Argentina has been asked to host Copa America, government official says
- Villarreal beat Manchester United on penalties to win Europa League
- Conte leaves Inter after agreeing contract termination
- Inter are Italian champions again -- so why might Conte leave?
Most Read
- Bangladesh agrees $200 million currency swap deal to help Sri Lanka
- Tens of thousands homeless in eastern India after cyclone batters coast
- Government to end honours and master’s courses at private colleges
- Bangladesh logs 17 virus deaths, lowest daily count in over two months
- Bangladesh remains ‘largely unscathed’ as Cyclone Yaas moves into India
- William Shakespeare, first man in Britain to receive COVID vaccine, dies at 81
- Bangladesh extends school shutdown to Jun 12 in virus flare-up
- James Bond, meet Jeff Bezos: Amazon makes $8.45 billion deal for MGM
- Bangladeshis will be prosecuted if they travel to Israel, says FM Momen
- Bangladesh plans school restart on Jun 13