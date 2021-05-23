Griezmann strike secures third place for Barca in La Liga
>> Reuters
Published: 23 May 2021 12:27 AM BdST Updated: 23 May 2021 12:27 AM BdST
An acrobatic late effort from Antoine Griezmann saw Barcelona confirm a third-placed finish in La Liga for the season, as they crept past already relegated Eibar 1-0 on Saturday.
Coach Ronald Koeman named a much-changed starting XI, with Lionel Messi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba and Pedri all absent, and initially it showed in a somewhat disjointed first half.
Defender Oscar Mingueza was required to make a crucial block early on after Frenkie de Jong lost the ball in a dangerous area in an otherwise uneventful first 45 minutes.
With the game seemingly destined for a draw, it sparked to life in the closing stages.
On 81 minutes Griezmann smashed in from an acute angle following good work from Ousmane Dembele.
Barca were given a scare four minutes from time when Takashi Inui saw an effort smash back off the crossbar, however the Catalans held out to secure the three points.
They end the campaign on 79 points, seven behind champions Atletico Madrid and five off second-placed Real Madrid.
- Dias named FWA Men’s Footballer of the Year
- The captain of everything
- La Liga race: Start of something better?
- Messi could have played final Barca game
- Super League thought it had a silent partner: FIFA
- 7 charged with homicide over Maradona’s death
- Kiyan Prince makes debut on FIFA game
- Celta end Barca title hopes
- Griezmann strike secures third place for Barca in La Liga
- Real Madrid beat Villarreal but end season second
- Atletico Madrid crowned Spanish La Liga champions
- Lewandowski breaks Mueller's 49-year scoring record on final day
- Man City's Dias named FWA Men's Footballer of the Year
- The captain of everything
Most Read
- Pandemic slims Bangladesh’s hopes of launching metro rail in 2021
- For SSC, HSC students, uncertainty clouds road to the future
- Bangladesh extends lockdown to May 23, notice on Sunday
- Messi given early holidays, could have played final Barca game
- Bangladesh logs 1,028 new virus cases, deaths rise by 38 in a day
- Bangladesh, India on alert as cyclone looms over Bay of Bengal
- Inside the race to find a COVID-19 treatment pill
- Low over the Bay of Bengal may turn into cyclone, hit India and Bangladesh
- 'Curious' Narayanganj businessman calls national hotline 333 for food. Now, he must feed 100 poor families as punishment
- Japanese firm to invest $25m to expand Bangladesh apparel business