Lewandowski breaks Mueller's 49-year scoring record on final day
>> Reuters
Published: 22 May 2021 11:56 PM BdST Updated: 22 May 2021 11:56 PM BdST
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski broke Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old Bundesliga goal-scoring record for a single season on Saturday when he netted for the 41st time in the last minute of their last match, a 5-2 win over Augsburg.
The Poland striker is already second on the all-time scorers list in the Bundesliga with 277 goals, behind only Mueller's 365. Mueller set the previous record of 40 goals in the 1971/72 season, which Lewandowski equalled last week.
Lewandowski missed more than half a dozen clear scoring chances in the game and looked set to miss out on the record, with Augsburg determined not to let him add to his tally and snatch the record away from Mueller, who was idolised by Augsburg coach Markus Weinzierl in his youth.
But the Pole was not to be denied and in the final minute, when keeper Rafal Gikiewicz spilled a Leroy Sane shot, the forward rounded the keeper to score.
With coach Hansi Flick and several of the old guard -- Javi Martinez, David Alaba and Jerome Boateng -- bidding farewell to the club, it was an emotional afternoon for Bayern and the 250 invited fans in the 75,000-seat arena.
It did not take long for the hosts, who had wrapped up the championship weeks ago, to take the lead. Augsburg's Jeffrey Gouweleeuw stabbed the ball into his own net from a Serge Gnabry cutback in the ninth minute.
Gnabry then headed in their second goal in the 23rd after Gikiewicz had saved a point blank effort by Lewandowski.
A minute later Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer denied Daniel Caligiuri from the penalty spot, before Joshua Kimmich launched a 20-metre missile to make it 3-0 for the hosts.
Kingsley Coman also got onto the scoresheet, scoring two minutes before the break, with his low crisp shot whizzing past Gikiewicz.
The visitors came to life midway through the second half, scoring twice with Andre Hahn and Florian Niederlechner. But it was Lewandowski who had the last say.
At the other end of the table former Bundesliga champions Werder Bremen were relegated for the first time since 1980 following their 4-2 defeat to Borussia Moenchengladbach, along with already-relegated Schalke 04.
"We tried to turn it around but it did not work," said coach Thomas Schaaf, a former Bremen player and longtime coach, who was brought back for the final game of the season.
"It is hard for me to talk at the moment. The players are sitting in the changing room. Silence."
Cologne will go into the relegation playoffs after scoring an 86th-minute winner over Schalke while Union Berlin will play in the new Europa Conference League after finishing seventh thanks to Max Kruse's dramatic stoppage time winner against RB Leipzig.
- Dias named FWA Men’s Footballer of the Year
- The captain of everything
- La Liga race: Start of something better?
- Messi could have played final Barca game
- Super League thought it had a silent partner: FIFA
- 7 charged with homicide over Maradona’s death
- Kiyan Prince makes debut on FIFA game
- Celta end Barca title hopes
- Man City's Dias named FWA Men's Footballer of the Year
- The captain of everything
- In Spain, title race could be the start of something better
- Messi given early holidays, could have played final Barca game
- The Super League thought it had a silent partner: FIFA
- Seven charged with homicide over football great Maradona’s death
Most Read
- Pandemic slims Bangladesh’s hopes of launching metro rail in 2021
- For SSC, HSC students, uncertainty clouds road to the future
- Bangladesh extends lockdown to May 23, notice on Sunday
- Messi given early holidays, could have played final Barca game
- Bangladesh logs 1,028 new virus cases, deaths rise by 38 in a day
- Bangladesh, India on alert as cyclone looms over Bay of Bengal
- 'Curious' Narayanganj businessman calls national hotline 333 for food. Now, he must feed 100 poor families as punishment
- Low over the Bay of Bengal may turn into cyclone, hit India and Bangladesh
- Expatriate Bangladeshi’s wife, two daughters found dead in Bandarban home
- Japanese firm to invest $25m to expand Bangladesh apparel business