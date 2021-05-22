Home > Sport

Atletico Madrid crowned Spanish La Liga champions

  >>  Reuters

Published: 22 May 2021 11:58 PM BdST Updated: 22 May 2021 11:58 PM BdST

Atletico Madrid won the La Liga title for the first time since 2014 after coming from behind to secure a 2-1 win at Real Valladolid in their final match of the season on Saturday.

They held off nearest challengers Real Madrid by two points to win the championship for the 11th time in the club's history.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories