Messi given early holidays, could have played final Barca game
>> Reuters
Published: 21 May 2021 11:56 PM BdST Updated: 21 May 2021 11:56 PM BdST
Lionel Messi has been given permission by Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman to miss this weekend's final La Liga match of the season against Eibar and take holiday, the club confirmed on Friday, meaning he may have played his last game for Catalan side.
The Argentine's contract expires at the end of June and there has been no announcement on an extension.
He requested to leave the club last year and was linked by British and Spanish media with a move to Manchester City or Paris St Germain, but ultimately stayed put for one more season.
Should Messi not sign a new contract then his final game for the club would be last weekend's dismal 2-1 defeat at the Camp Nou to Celta Vigo.
The 33-year-old has netted 30 times in La Liga this season and is set to win Spain's Golden Boot - the Pichichi Trophy - however Koeman's side can at best finish third, behind arch rivals Real Madrid and title favourites Atletico Madrid.
- Super League thought it had a silent partner: FIFA
- 7 charged with homicide over Maradona’s death
- Kiyan Prince makes debut on FIFA game
- Celta end Barca title hopes
- Suarez sends Atletico to brink of title
- Zidane to leave Real at end of season: reports
- In Wales, a long-dormant course springs to life
- Leicester beat Chelsea to lift FA Cup
- Messi given early holidays, could have played final Barca game
- The Super League thought it had a silent partner: FIFA
- Seven charged with homicide over football great Maradona’s death
- 15 years after tragic murder, Kiyan Prince makes debut on FIFA game
- Barca title hopes ended by Celta defeat
- Late Suarez strike sends Atletico to brink of title
Most Read
- Japanese firm to invest $25m to expand Bangladesh apparel business
- Low over the Bay of Bengal may turn into cyclone, hit India and Bangladesh
- 'Curious' Narayanganj businessman calls national hotline 333 for food. Now, he must feed 100 poor families as punishment
- Bangabandhu’s grandson Radwan Mujib Siddiq turns 41
- World Bank gives Bangladesh $600m in loans for two projects
- Israel-Hamas truce takes hold after 11 days of fighting
- COVID fight could return 'to square one': experts sound vaccines alarm
- Broadcast of SATV, Channel 9 suspended over unpaid satellite bills
- McDonald's is sued for $10 billion for alleged bias against Black-owned media
- BioNTech says vaccine likely to be effective against India variant