Seven charged with homicide over football great Maradona’s death
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 May 2021 10:26 PM BdST Updated: 20 May 2021 10:26 PM BdST
Prosecutors in Argentina have charged seven people with "simple homicide with eventual intent" in the death of Diego Maradona, one of the greatest footballers of all time.
The prosecutors’ office in San Isidro requested a judge not to allow the seven indicted medical professionals to leave the country, ESPN reported on Thursday.
If found guilty, the accused could face between eight and 25 years in prison.
A medical board appointed to investigate the death of Maradona concluded that his medical team acted in an "inappropriate, deficient and reckless manner", Reuters reported earlier in May.
Maradona's death in November last year rocked the South American nation where he was revered, prompting a period of mourning and angry finger pointing about who was to blame after the icon's years-long battle with addiction and ill health.
Argentine prosecutors launched investigations shortly after Maradona's death at age 60 from heart failure at a house near Buenos Aires, including ordering searches of properties of his personal doctor and probing others involved in his care.
Maradona, nicknamed "D10S," a play on the Spanish word for god, and "Pelusa" for his prominent mane of hair, had battled alcohol and drug addiction for many years and had undergone brain surgery in November.
In March this year, a medical board appointed by the Justice Ministry met to analyse allegations that members of the health team who attended Maradona did not treat him adequately.
The medical board report said Maradona had become seriously unwell and was dying for around 12 hours before his death at around midday on Nov 25.
"He presented unequivocal signs of a prolonged agonising period, so we conclude that the patient was not properly monitored from 00:30 on 11/25/2020," the report added.
Maradona, a world champion with Argentina in the 1986 Cup, played for Barcelona, Napoli, Seville, Boca Juniors and Argentinos Juniors.
[With details from Reuters]
